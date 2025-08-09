CCP, PIPS join hands to support policymakers with research-based analysis

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen institutional cooperation and provide research-based analysis to policymakers.

The MoU was signed by Salman Amin, Member CCP, and Asim Khan Goraya, Executive Director PIPS. The event was also attended by Noman Laik and Dr Ikram-ul-Haq, Directors General of CCP, along with senior officers from both organizations.

As per the spirit of the MoU signed, PIPS will incorporate dedicated modules for parliamentarians on competition law in its programmes. The modules will provide in-depth sight for the legislators on the competition law and actions underway by the Commission in fostering free and open competitive economy and protecting consumer from anti-competitive behaviours.

On the occasion, it was also discussed that PIPS will soon organize training session for CCP’s young officials on the functioning of both Houses of Parliament and its Standing Committees.

CCP Member, Salman Amin, in his remarks stated that competition law is enabler by its nature and fostering fair and open competition in all sectors of the economy is a quest which is desired by all stakeholders including the legislatures.

This MoU will provide a great support to the commission in sharing with parliamentarians on its ongoing measures and enforcement actions against cartels, abuse of dominant position, deceptive marketing practices in particular.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards strengthening governance, advancing joint research, and building capacity to equip parliamentarians and decision-makers with deeper insights into competition law, economics, and the wider impact of regulation.

