BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BOP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
CPHL 84.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
DCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
DGKC 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-2.02%)
FCCL 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
HUBC 163.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.59%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
NBP 139.21 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.67%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.64%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
POWER 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PPL 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.18%)
PREMA 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.41%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.42%)
SNGP 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.68%)
SSGC 42.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
TRG 56.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-09

CCP, PIPS join hands to support policymakers with research-based analysis

Press Release Published 09 Aug, 2025 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen institutional cooperation and provide research-based analysis to policymakers.

The MoU was signed by Salman Amin, Member CCP, and Asim Khan Goraya, Executive Director PIPS. The event was also attended by Noman Laik and Dr Ikram-ul-Haq, Directors General of CCP, along with senior officers from both organizations.

As per the spirit of the MoU signed, PIPS will incorporate dedicated modules for parliamentarians on competition law in its programmes. The modules will provide in-depth sight for the legislators on the competition law and actions underway by the Commission in fostering free and open competitive economy and protecting consumer from anti-competitive behaviours.

On the occasion, it was also discussed that PIPS will soon organize training session for CCP’s young officials on the functioning of both Houses of Parliament and its Standing Committees.

CCP Member, Salman Amin, in his remarks stated that competition law is enabler by its nature and fostering fair and open competition in all sectors of the economy is a quest which is desired by all stakeholders including the legislatures.

This MoU will provide a great support to the commission in sharing with parliamentarians on its ongoing measures and enforcement actions against cartels, abuse of dominant position, deceptive marketing practices in particular.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards strengthening governance, advancing joint research, and building capacity to equip parliamentarians and decision-makers with deeper insights into competition law, economics, and the wider impact of regulation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

mou CCP PIPS Dr Ikram ul Haq

Comments

200 characters

CCP, PIPS join hands to support policymakers with research-based analysis

SRO to be reinstated soon, Jam tells APSGJTA

SNGPL facing liquidity issues

Arbitral award payment: NGC calls for resolving issue with Iranian firm

Afghan FM’s visit put off for now: FO

33 militants crossing Afghan border killed

NJHP tunnel collapse costs Rs35bn: Nespak

FTO directs DG I&I-IR to dig out cybercriminals who used IP addresses for introduction of fake supplies in supply chain

AGI to export sugarcane by-products to China

Closure of airspace to Indian airlines: PAA reports Rs4.1bn revenue loss, NA told

Dar for enhancing Pak-Turkish engagement

Read more stories