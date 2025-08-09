BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BOP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
CPHL 84.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
DCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
DGKC 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-2.02%)
FCCL 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
HUBC 163.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.59%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
NBP 139.21 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.67%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.64%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
POWER 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PPL 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.18%)
PREMA 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.41%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.42%)
SNGP 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.68%)
SSGC 42.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
TRG 56.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-09

Afghan FM’s visit put off for now: FO

Naveed Siddiqui Published 09 Aug, 2025 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan on Friday said Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s visit to Pakistan has been postponed for now, saying though the visit was not officially scheduled but new dates are being coordinated both by Islamabad and Kabul.

The spokesperson announced this, while addressing the weekly media briefing at the Foreign Office.

Responding to media queries regarding Muttaqi’s visit postponed due to United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Sanctions Committee, he said that visit was not cancelled and schedule would be announced once the new dates are finalised.

The process of upgradation of Chargé d’affaires to Ambassadorial level in both Islamabad and Kabul has been completed as per agreement reached between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Beijing during an informal trilateral meeting, the FO spokesperson remarked.

“Pakistan remains firmly committed to a stable and peaceful Afghanistan. The issue of terrorism emanating from Afghan soil, particularly affecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, remains a central point in our discussions with Kabul. This insurgency is foreign-sponsored, and India’s involvement is well-documented,” he added. He asserted that Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to upgrade the diplomatic status of their respective missions, reflecting a mutual commitment to closer cooperation.

Afghan acting FM to visit Pakistan for high-level talks next month

Expressing the country’s commitment to safeguarding its territorial integrity, Foreign Office spokesperson said that Pakistan has successfully and resolutely defended its sovereignty, despite India’s advanced weaponry.“We welcome the United States’ interest in resolving the longstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute. However, there has been no high-level contact between Pakistan and India so far regarding formal talks at a third-party venue since Trump-mediated ceasefire announced in early May,” Ambassador Shafqat stressed.

He pointed out that it is now up to India to decide whether it wishes to pursue a diplomatic path toward the resolution of all outstanding bilateral issues, including Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations are historic, comprehensive, and multifaceted. Discussions on the Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline project are ongoing. This issue is not linked to any recent call between the foreign minister and US Senator Marco Rubio, he clarified.

Iran remains a critical and valued neighbour. Pakistan is actively working to de-escalate tensions and foster mutual understanding with Tehran. Any support Israel may have extended to India in its hostile posturing towards Pakistan has failed to achieve its objectives. Pakistan has no intention of recognising Israel, nor is there any truth to rumors of secret agreements with the United States.

To another question, the FO spokesperson strongly criticised Israel’s expansionist attempts are a deliberate effort to destabilise the region and sabotage any meaningful path to peace. These provocations risk igniting a catastrophic spiral of violence across the region. The world must not remain silent in the face of such systemic, illegal, inhumane, and unlawful aggression.

Such actions constitute a blatant violation of international human rights and humanitarian laws, the UN Charter, as well as various UN and OIC Resolutions. We urge the international community, particularly the United Nations, to take immediate and concrete steps to hold Israel accountable for its illegal actions and to protect the religious sanctity of Al Aqsa Mosque and the rights of the Palestinian people, in particular the right to self-determination, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Foreign Office UNSC Amir Khan Muttaqi Pakistan and Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan Foreign Office of Pakistan Afghan FM

Comments

200 characters

Afghan FM’s visit put off for now: FO

SRO to be reinstated soon, Jam tells APSGJTA

SNGPL facing liquidity issues

Arbitral award payment: NGC calls for resolving issue with Iranian firm

33 militants crossing Afghan border killed

NJHP tunnel collapse costs Rs35bn: Nespak

FTO directs DG I&I-IR to dig out cybercriminals who used IP addresses for introduction of fake supplies in supply chain

AGI to export sugarcane by-products to China

Closure of airspace to Indian airlines: PAA reports Rs4.1bn revenue loss, NA told

Dar for enhancing Pak-Turkish engagement

Read more stories