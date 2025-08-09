BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
World Print 2025-08-09

Israeli firm announces $35bn Egypt gas deal

AFP Published 09 Aug, 2025 02:53am

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israeli firm NewMed Energy announced on Thursday the signing of a $35 billion deal to provide Egypt with natural gas.

The deal would increase the total volume of gas supplied to Egypt to 130 billion cubic metres, according to a report published by the firm.

“The supply period shall be extended until 31 December 2040 or until the date on which the Buyer shall consume the total contract quantity,” the report said.

A 2019 agreement between Egypt and the Israeli-American Levia-than consortium provided for the supply of 60 billion cubic metres of natural gas to the North African country, at 4.5 billion cubic metres per year.

NewMed retains exploration rights for over 45 percent of Israel’s giant Leviathan offshore gas field, which kicked off production in 2019.

In addition to meeting domestic energy needs, production from the country’s largest field is also exported to neighbouring Egypt and Jordan.

