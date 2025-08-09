Pakistan condemns Israeli plan for Gaza City takeover

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan condemns in the strongest possible terms the reported Israeli plan for a complete military takeover of Gaza.

“This not only represents yet another flagrant violation of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, but also the occupying power’s intention to further expand its ongoing genocidal military campaign,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement on Friday.

This highly escalatory action will further aggravate the prevailing grave humanitarian situation and suffering of the civilians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, in addition to undermining international efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region, he added.

Pakistan reiterates its call on the international community to ensure an immediate end to Israeli impunity and its genocidal military campaign; take concrete measures for the provision of unimpeded humanitarian supplies to millions of Palestinians in dire need; and hold Israel accountable for its heinous crimes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025