Disqualifications: Omar no longer leader of opposition in NA

Naveed Butt Published 09 Aug, 2025 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat on Friday removed Omar Ayub from his post as Leader of Opposition in the House.

A notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat stated, “consequent upon disqualification and de-notification of Mr. Omar Ayub Khan, Leader of the Opposition from being Member of the National Assembly (NA-18 Haripur) under Article 63 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan vide Election Commission of Pakistan Notification No. 17(8)/2025-Coord.(M/F) dated 05.08.2025, the office of the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly has become vacant with effect from 5th August, 2025.”

The Secretariat has declared the position of Opposition Leader vacant and reclaimed the Opposition Leader’s chamber from the PTI leader.

The Secretariat said the Speaker is expected to issue a notification for the appointment of a new Opposition Leader soon.

Several other parliamentary positions held by members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were also revoked. Zartaj Gul was removed as Parliamentary Leader. Ahmed Chattha lost his role as Deputy Parliamentary Leader.

Membership of 15 committees has been revoked from seven PTI members who were deemed ineligible. Notable changes include: Omar Ayub delisted from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Finance Committee.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza removed as chairman of the Human Rights Committee.

Zartaj Gul lost her seat in the Human Rights Standing Committee. Rai Hassan Nawaz was stripped of the Railways Committee chairmanship.

Independent PTI members have been directed to nominate fresh candidates for the posts of Parliamentary Leader and Deputy Parliamentary Leader.

The development comes days after PTI leaders were disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after they were convicted by an anti-terrorism court in May 9 riot cases, and declared their seats vacant.

