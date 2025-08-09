Gaza aid consignment dispatch ceremony held

ISLAMABAD: In a demonstration of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the Palestinian people, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Ullah Tarar officiated the send-off of the 18th humanitarian aid consignment to Gaza at a ceremony held at Islamabad International Airport on Friday.

Under the directives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in close coordination with relevant partners, facilitated the dispatch of this consignment, said Foreign Office in a statement here.

The aid consignment comprised essential supplies including dry ration packs, Meals Ready-to-Eat (MREs) and medicines. The ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the NDMA, and the ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan.

This consignment brings Pakistan’s total humanitarian assistance to Gaza to 18 shipments, comprising 1,815 tons of vital relief supplies. This sustained support reflects Pakistan’s resolute solidarity with the people of Gaza.

