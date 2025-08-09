BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BOP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
CPHL 84.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
DCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
DGKC 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-2.02%)
FCCL 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
HUBC 163.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.59%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
NBP 139.21 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.67%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.64%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
POWER 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PPL 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.18%)
PREMA 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.41%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.42%)
SNGP 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.68%)
SSGC 42.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
TRG 56.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-09

Operations across higher education institutions: Over 1,400 kgs of narcotics seized, NA told

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 09 Aug, 2025 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: In a sweeping campaign aimed at curbing drug use among university students, the authorities have seized more than 1,400 kilograms of narcotics in operations carried out across the country’s higher education institutions, the National Assembly was informed on Friday.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, responding in writing during question hour, said the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had launched a targeted crackdown on campuses, conducting 269 operations across 263 universities nationwide.

The effort, he added, resulted in the seizure of 1,427 kilograms of illicit substances and the arrest of 426 individuals suspected of involvement in drug trafficking networks operating within or around educational institutions.

The campaign reflects growing alarm within the government over what officials describe as a disturbing uptick in drug consumption among students – a trend seen as a threat to both public health and the integrity of academic spaces.

While the government has voiced concerns for several years, efforts to quantify the problem have been hampered by a lack of data. Pakistan’s last national drug use survey, conducted over a decade ago, did not include educational institutions, Naqvi acknowledged.

In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered a new nationwide survey focused specifically on youth and campus drug use. The initiative is being led by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics(PBS) and is expected to be completed by 2026.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif ANF Anti Narcotics Force Mohsin Naqvi

Comments

200 characters

Operations across higher education institutions: Over 1,400 kgs of narcotics seized, NA told

SRO to be reinstated soon, Jam tells APSGJTA

SNGPL facing liquidity issues

Arbitral award payment: NGC calls for resolving issue with Iranian firm

Afghan FM’s visit put off for now: FO

33 militants crossing Afghan border killed

NJHP tunnel collapse costs Rs35bn: Nespak

FTO directs DG I&I-IR to dig out cybercriminals who used IP addresses for introduction of fake supplies in supply chain

AGI to export sugarcane by-products to China

Closure of airspace to Indian airlines: PAA reports Rs4.1bn revenue loss, NA told

Dar for enhancing Pak-Turkish engagement

Read more stories