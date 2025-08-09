PM slams Israeli plan to take control of Gaza City

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the Israeli cabinet’s recent approval of a plan to assume control of Gaza City, describing the move as illegal and illegitimate and warning that it could further destabilise the region.

In a statement posted on X, Sharif said the decision amounted to “a dangerous escalation in an already catastrophic war against the people of Palestine.”

He cautioned that the expansion of military operations would only deepen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and further erode any remaining prospects for peace.

“We must not lose sight of the root cause of this ongoing tragedy: Israel’s prolonged, illegal occupation of Palestinian territory,” he said. “As long as this occupation endures, peace will remain elusive.”

Reaffirming Pakistan’s position, the prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital – in accordance with relevant United Nations and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) resolutions.

