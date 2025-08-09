BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BOP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
CPHL 84.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
DCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
DGKC 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-2.02%)
FCCL 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
HUBC 163.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.59%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
NBP 139.21 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.67%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.64%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
POWER 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PPL 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.18%)
PREMA 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.41%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.42%)
SNGP 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.68%)
SSGC 42.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
TRG 56.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-09

CM directs excellent cleanliness on ‘Jashn-e-Azadi’ occasion

Recorder Report Published 09 Aug, 2025 02:53am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed to make excellent cleanliness arrangements across the province on Independence Day.

She has directed all the departments to provide best facilities to the people during Independence Day celebrations. She has also directed to ensure best security and traffic arrangements at public places in view of the arrival of families to celebrate Independence Day.

The Chief Minister has directed the district administration across Punjab to fully support civic organizations on the eve of Independence Day celebrations. She highlighted, “The colours of Independence Day spread like a rainbow in cities and villages across Punjab.” People in cities and villages are continuing to hoist flags on their houses. Vehicles, motorcycles, rickshaws, trolleys and trucks were also beautifully decorated. Government and private buildings, parks, squares, intersections, markets and highways are also being decorated with flags and banners.”

The beauty of areas and buildings was enhanced by installing electric lights and lamps. The beautiful scenes of decoration and embellishment in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Murree, Kotli Sattian, Jhang, Layyah, Sialkot, Muridke, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock also provided an opportunity of entertainment and rejoice to the citizens. Bazaars, streets, roads and intersections were also decorated in Faisalabad, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Mandi Bahauddin and Sargodha. National monuments were also illuminated. As evening falls, citizens come out on the streets to see the lamps and festivities to celebrate Independence Day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Independence Day celebrations Jashn e Azadi

Comments

200 characters

CM directs excellent cleanliness on ‘Jashn-e-Azadi’ occasion

SRO to be reinstated soon, Jam tells APSGJTA

SNGPL facing liquidity issues

Arbitral award payment: NGC calls for resolving issue with Iranian firm

Afghan FM’s visit put off for now: FO

33 militants crossing Afghan border killed

NJHP tunnel collapse costs Rs35bn: Nespak

FTO directs DG I&I-IR to dig out cybercriminals who used IP addresses for introduction of fake supplies in supply chain

AGI to export sugarcane by-products to China

Closure of airspace to Indian airlines: PAA reports Rs4.1bn revenue loss, NA told

Dar for enhancing Pak-Turkish engagement

Read more stories