CM directs excellent cleanliness on ‘Jashn-e-Azadi’ occasion

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed to make excellent cleanliness arrangements across the province on Independence Day.

She has directed all the departments to provide best facilities to the people during Independence Day celebrations. She has also directed to ensure best security and traffic arrangements at public places in view of the arrival of families to celebrate Independence Day.

The Chief Minister has directed the district administration across Punjab to fully support civic organizations on the eve of Independence Day celebrations. She highlighted, “The colours of Independence Day spread like a rainbow in cities and villages across Punjab.” People in cities and villages are continuing to hoist flags on their houses. Vehicles, motorcycles, rickshaws, trolleys and trucks were also beautifully decorated. Government and private buildings, parks, squares, intersections, markets and highways are also being decorated with flags and banners.”

The beauty of areas and buildings was enhanced by installing electric lights and lamps. The beautiful scenes of decoration and embellishment in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Murree, Kotli Sattian, Jhang, Layyah, Sialkot, Muridke, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock also provided an opportunity of entertainment and rejoice to the citizens. Bazaars, streets, roads and intersections were also decorated in Faisalabad, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Mandi Bahauddin and Sargodha. National monuments were also illuminated. As evening falls, citizens come out on the streets to see the lamps and festivities to celebrate Independence Day.

