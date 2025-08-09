BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BOP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
CPHL 84.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
DCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
DGKC 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-2.02%)
FCCL 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
HUBC 163.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.59%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
NBP 139.21 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.67%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.64%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
POWER 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PPL 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.18%)
PREMA 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.41%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.42%)
SNGP 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.68%)
SSGC 42.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
TRG 56.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-09

PPP believes in politics of service: Governor

Recorder Report Published 09 Aug, 2025 02:53am

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party believes in politics of service and wanted to see the country politically and economically strong and stable. Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan expressed these views today while meeting office bearers of various political parties led by Malik Imran Ali Khokhar, who announced their joining the PPP.

The governor highlighted the PPP’s growing appeal among young people, citing the influx of youth from constituencies NA-127 and PP-162 into the party as tangible evidence of its increasing popularity. He said that the majority from the Township and Green Town areas of Lahore have left different political parties and joined the PPP. He said that the joining of workers of different political parties in the PPP is a clear proof that the coming time will belong to the PPP.

He said that the youth’s faith in Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s leadership is rooted in his commitment to their future, his dynamic approach to politics, and his ability to inspire and mobilize young people. The governor said that Lahore is the stronghold of the PPP and it was his responsibility to reactivate the PPP here. He said that the PPP is the only political party that gives respect and status to its workers.

