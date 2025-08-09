PPP believes in politics of service: Governor

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party believes in politics of service and wanted to see the country politically and economically strong and stable. Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan expressed these views today while meeting office bearers of various political parties led by Malik Imran Ali Khokhar, who announced their joining the PPP.

The governor highlighted the PPP’s growing appeal among young people, citing the influx of youth from constituencies NA-127 and PP-162 into the party as tangible evidence of its increasing popularity. He said that the majority from the Township and Green Town areas of Lahore have left different political parties and joined the PPP. He said that the joining of workers of different political parties in the PPP is a clear proof that the coming time will belong to the PPP.

He said that the youth’s faith in Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s leadership is rooted in his commitment to their future, his dynamic approach to politics, and his ability to inspire and mobilize young people. The governor said that Lahore is the stronghold of the PPP and it was his responsibility to reactivate the PPP here. He said that the PPP is the only political party that gives respect and status to its workers.

