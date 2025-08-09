Farewell meeting with High Commissioner: Punjab govt seeks investment from Australian investors

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said there are immense opportunities for Australian investors in the IT and tourism sectors in Punjab and the Punjab government will provide all possible assistance to the Australian investors to promote investment in the province.

During a farewell meeting with the Australian High Commissioner HE Neil Hawkins in Lahore, the CM paid tribute to Neil Hawkins for rendering distinguished services in Pakistan. Matters pertaining to expanding trade in the areas of textile, food processing, minerals and IT services were discussed.

The Chief Minister while talking on the occasion, underscored that the mutual ties and bilateral relations between Pakistan and Australia hold special significance. She highlighted, “Investment, technology transfer and long-term partnership are being promoted between the two countries under SIFC. Australia and Pakistan are also pursuing a policy of mutual cooperation in agriculture and livestock sectors.”

She outlined, “We are optimistic about the promotion of cold chain logistics for the import of aquaculture and fisheries. The visit of the Australian agricultural mission to Pakistan last July manifests deep mutual cooperation in the agri-trade sector.” She added, “Thousands of people from Punjab in Australia not only promoted development opportunities but mutual ties as well.”

She affirmed, “Punjab is also included in Pakistan’s growing strategic partnership with Australia.

Pakistan and Australia are pursuing a policy of cooperation to address the common global challenge of climate change. Australia is an important destination for Pakistani students.”

The CM noted, “Pakistan values its strong relations established with Australia based on mutual respect and lasting friendship. We greatly value cordial relations with Australia.”

She emphasised, “It is imperative to enhance parliamentary ties and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Australia. We want to save every drop of rainwater so as to utilize it to the optimum level and the Punjab government is taking necessary steps in this regard.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025