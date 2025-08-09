Better access to childhood cancer treatment

EDITORIAL: Pakistan has recently signed an agreement with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to participate in the Global Platform for Access to Childhood Cancer, an initiative designed to enhance the availability and accessibility of life-saving treatments for children battling cancer. With approximately 8,000 children diagnosed annually, this agreement is expected to have a significant impact on the lives of young patients and their families. At the signing event, WHO Representative in Pakistan, Dr Dapeng Luo, emphasised the importance of the collaboration with the Ministry of Health and other partners, including UNICEF — which will be responsible for the procurement and distribution of medicines — adding that “no child is to be left behind, no matter where they live or who they are.” One of the most encouraging aspects of this agreement is the provision of quality-assured, free medicines, which could greatly increase the survival rate of children diagnosed with cancer.

Access to cancer treatment, particularly for paediatric patients, remains a critical challenge in many parts of the world, especially in developing countries like Pakistan, where the cost of treatment can be prohibitively high for most families. In many countries, the lack of affordable healthcare is one of the primary reasons behind significantly lower cancer survival rates. In Pakistan, for instance, the current survival rate for children with cancer, as per official figures, stands at 30 percent, far below the 80 percent survival rate in high-income countries. The federal health ministry has expressed the hope that by 2030 the survival rate for children in Pakistan could increase to 60 percent. That is possible only if access to quality treatment becomes more widespread and affordable. Our participation in the Global Platform represents a vital opportunity for thousands of families who would otherwise be unable to afford cancer treatment. However, along with the provision of free medicines, it is essential to raise public awareness about the availability of these resources. The new initiative must be effectively communicated so that families in need can take full advantage of its support.

There are other successful public health initiatives that Pakistan can learn from. In Africa, for example, 25 countries have introduced the HPV vaccine for cervical cancer prevention with the support of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance — a public-private global health partnership. It has saved millions of lives by preventing cervical cancer, a disease that disproportionately affects women in low- and- middle-income countries. HPV vaccination has proven to be one of the most effective ways for reducing the incidence of cervical cancer. Pakistan should also seriously consider integrating the HPV vaccine into its national vaccination programme, focusing on girls and young women. The success of the HPV vaccination initiative in Africa serves as a powerful example of what can be achieved when governments, international organisations, and health initiatives work together to tackle preventable diseases. By replicating such programmes, Pakistan can make significant strides in cancer prevention and treatment, potentially saving thousands of lives.

