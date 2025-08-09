BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BOP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
CPHL 84.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
DCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
DGKC 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-2.02%)
FCCL 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
HUBC 163.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.59%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
NBP 139.21 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.67%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.64%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
POWER 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PPL 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.18%)
PREMA 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.41%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.42%)
SNGP 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.68%)
SSGC 42.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
TRG 56.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-08-09

Better access to childhood cancer treatment

Published 09 Aug, 2025 02:53am

EDITORIAL: Pakistan has recently signed an agreement with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to participate in the Global Platform for Access to Childhood Cancer, an initiative designed to enhance the availability and accessibility of life-saving treatments for children battling cancer. With approximately 8,000 children diagnosed annually, this agreement is expected to have a significant impact on the lives of young patients and their families. At the signing event, WHO Representative in Pakistan, Dr Dapeng Luo, emphasised the importance of the collaboration with the Ministry of Health and other partners, including UNICEF — which will be responsible for the procurement and distribution of medicines — adding that “no child is to be left behind, no matter where they live or who they are.” One of the most encouraging aspects of this agreement is the provision of quality-assured, free medicines, which could greatly increase the survival rate of children diagnosed with cancer.

Access to cancer treatment, particularly for paediatric patients, remains a critical challenge in many parts of the world, especially in developing countries like Pakistan, where the cost of treatment can be prohibitively high for most families. In many countries, the lack of affordable healthcare is one of the primary reasons behind significantly lower cancer survival rates. In Pakistan, for instance, the current survival rate for children with cancer, as per official figures, stands at 30 percent, far below the 80 percent survival rate in high-income countries. The federal health ministry has expressed the hope that by 2030 the survival rate for children in Pakistan could increase to 60 percent. That is possible only if access to quality treatment becomes more widespread and affordable. Our participation in the Global Platform represents a vital opportunity for thousands of families who would otherwise be unable to afford cancer treatment. However, along with the provision of free medicines, it is essential to raise public awareness about the availability of these resources. The new initiative must be effectively communicated so that families in need can take full advantage of its support.

There are other successful public health initiatives that Pakistan can learn from. In Africa, for example, 25 countries have introduced the HPV vaccine for cervical cancer prevention with the support of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance — a public-private global health partnership. It has saved millions of lives by preventing cervical cancer, a disease that disproportionately affects women in low- and- middle-income countries. HPV vaccination has proven to be one of the most effective ways for reducing the incidence of cervical cancer. Pakistan should also seriously consider integrating the HPV vaccine into its national vaccination programme, focusing on girls and young women. The success of the HPV vaccination initiative in Africa serves as a powerful example of what can be achieved when governments, international organisations, and health initiatives work together to tackle preventable diseases. By replicating such programmes, Pakistan can make significant strides in cancer prevention and treatment, potentially saving thousands of lives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

WHO UNICEF cancer cancer treatment

Comments

200 characters

Better access to childhood cancer treatment

SRO to be reinstated soon, Jam tells APSGJTA

SNGPL facing liquidity issues

Arbitral award payment: NGC calls for resolving issue with Iranian firm

Afghan FM’s visit put off for now: FO

33 militants crossing Afghan border killed

NJHP tunnel collapse costs Rs35bn: Nespak

FTO directs DG I&I-IR to dig out cybercriminals who used IP addresses for introduction of fake supplies in supply chain

AGI to export sugarcane by-products to China

Closure of airspace to Indian airlines: PAA reports Rs4.1bn revenue loss, NA told

Dar for enhancing Pak-Turkish engagement

Read more stories