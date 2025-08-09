BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BOP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
CPHL 84.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
DCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
DGKC 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-2.02%)
FCCL 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
HUBC 163.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.59%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
NBP 139.21 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.67%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.64%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
POWER 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PPL 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.18%)
PREMA 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.41%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.42%)
SNGP 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.68%)
SSGC 42.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
TRG 56.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 09, 2025
Opinion Print 2025-08-09

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Have the sons ever stayed with daddy in Banigala?

“Visas, so stated Talal Chaudhary, would be given on merit.” “If this statement relates to the sons of the ...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 09 Aug, 2025 02:53am

“Visas, so stated Talal Chaudhary, would be given on merit.”

“If this statement relates to the sons of the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless…”

“In a way but what is the procedure to get a Pakistani visa?”

“It’s been online for a while now, and that means no statements just ticking the box as to the reason for the visit…”

“Wait, so if you tick family as the reason then I assume you need to provide details of the family member, you know address and…”

“Current location: Adiala Jail?”

“Don’t be facetious. But I reckon they will not give Zaman Park as their residence because I am led to believe that was the Third Wife’s dowry…”

“I thought dowry is given by the bride’s family and since she already received one dowry when she married the man in Pakpattan so perhaps it is he who should have given her the…”

“Don’t be facetious. She is the acknowledged spiritual guide of the Man Who Must Remain Nameless…”

“Right sorry, I was merely trying to get the facts straight. Anyway I don’t think the sons ever stayed with daddy in Banigala when the Third Wife was in residence so…”

“I am not sure either, but I reckon they stayed with their aunts. So what if they did not tick family visit as the reason for the visa, what if they ticked off tourism, I hear it is cheaper and quicker and…”

“Too late — the ever alert Talal Chaudhary and his even more alert boss Naqvi are aware that the visa application has been filed.”

“And visa will be issued on merit, yes I did hear you.”

“So if merit is the consideration then the two have a lot more wealth from their mom than I reckon even the family Sharif or the family Zardari, put together, so it’s not as if they will seek employment and…”

“You don’t understand anything do you!”

“Sorry?”

“What is the overarching objective of the stakeholders?”

“To control…”

“No, it’s to lure foreign direct investment into the country, so given that the money trail for the Families Sharif and Zardari is outward bound not inward bound and if the sons agree to an inward bound investment…”

“Dear Lord, just stop it.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

