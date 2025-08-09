PARTLY FACETIOUS: Have the sons ever stayed with daddy in Banigala?

“Visas, so stated Talal Chaudhary, would be given on merit.”

“If this statement relates to the sons of the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless…”

“In a way but what is the procedure to get a Pakistani visa?”

“It’s been online for a while now, and that means no statements just ticking the box as to the reason for the visit…”

“Wait, so if you tick family as the reason then I assume you need to provide details of the family member, you know address and…”

“Current location: Adiala Jail?”

“Don’t be facetious. But I reckon they will not give Zaman Park as their residence because I am led to believe that was the Third Wife’s dowry…”

“I thought dowry is given by the bride’s family and since she already received one dowry when she married the man in Pakpattan so perhaps it is he who should have given her the…”

“Don’t be facetious. She is the acknowledged spiritual guide of the Man Who Must Remain Nameless…”

“Right sorry, I was merely trying to get the facts straight. Anyway I don’t think the sons ever stayed with daddy in Banigala when the Third Wife was in residence so…”

“I am not sure either, but I reckon they stayed with their aunts. So what if they did not tick family visit as the reason for the visa, what if they ticked off tourism, I hear it is cheaper and quicker and…”

“Too late — the ever alert Talal Chaudhary and his even more alert boss Naqvi are aware that the visa application has been filed.”

“And visa will be issued on merit, yes I did hear you.”

“So if merit is the consideration then the two have a lot more wealth from their mom than I reckon even the family Sharif or the family Zardari, put together, so it’s not as if they will seek employment and…”

“You don’t understand anything do you!”

“Sorry?”

“What is the overarching objective of the stakeholders?”

“To control…”

“No, it’s to lure foreign direct investment into the country, so given that the money trail for the Families Sharif and Zardari is outward bound not inward bound and if the sons agree to an inward bound investment…”

“Dear Lord, just stop it.”

