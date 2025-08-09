Independence Day: Special events being organised across Sindh: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon said that the entire nation should celebrate the historic defeat inflicted on the enemy by the Pakistani armed forces in a grand manner, as only the older generations had witnessed the wars of the past, while the current younger generation has, for the first time, seen its Air Force, Army, Navy, and the entire nation united in a spectacular victory.

Speaking in the Provincial Assembly, Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Memon said that, in this spirit, special events are being organized at the district level across Sindh, including sports competitions, women’s walks, musical performances, fireworks, and other colorful programs.

A special Independence Day ceremony was held at the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum with the participation of the Sindh Chief Minister, cabinet members, and special children, while August 11 was observed as a dedicated day for minorities.

