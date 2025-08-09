BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-09

MCML launch new variants of Karvaan and Sherpa

Press Release Published 09 Aug, 2025 02:53am

LAHORE: In a notable development for Pakistan’s commercial and family mobility sector, Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has launched upgraded variants of its two most popular vehicles, the Karvaan and the Sherpa, signaling a fresh commitment to safety, performance, and practicality.

At a grand launch event held in Lahore, the company marked a milestone for the Changan Karvaan, which has now crossed 25,000 units sold in Pakistan. First introduced five years ago, the Karvaan has become a leader in its category, commanding over 52 percent market share in the 7-seater MPV segment. Once considered an under-served category in the automotive landscape, the multipurpose van is now evolving in design, technology, and power.

The newly unveiled Karvaan Power Plus UG comes with a significant shift under the hood, a more powerful 1.2L engine replacing the previous 1.0L unit, offering 44% more horsepower and improved fuel efficiency. Alongside performance, the company has also focused on safety, introducing dual airbags for both driver and front passenger, ABS with EBD for more controlled braking, and rear parking sensors, all firsts in this category.

Speaking at the launch, Danial Malik, CEO of Master Changan Motors, remarked, “Karvaan is not just a vehicle, it’s a movement. It has transformed what people expect from a 7-seater van by bringing dignity, design, and dependability to everyday mobility. Today, we are proud to take this journey further with the upgraded Karvaan UG and the next-generation Sherpa Power 1.2.”

MCML Master Changan Motors Limited

