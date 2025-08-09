BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BOP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
CPHL 84.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
DCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
DGKC 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-2.02%)
FCCL 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
HUBC 163.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.59%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
NBP 139.21 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.67%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.64%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
POWER 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PPL 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.18%)
PREMA 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.41%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.42%)
SNGP 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.68%)
SSGC 42.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
TRG 56.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-09

CDC and RAAST partner for quick payments

Recorder Report Published 09 Aug, 2025 02:53am

KARACHI: Pakistan’s capital market took a significant digital leap on Friday as the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) integrated the State Bank’s RAAST payment system with Muhammad Munir Muhammad Ahmed Khanani Securities Limited, enabling investors to transfer funds to their brokerage accounts in real time.

The milestone was marked with an agreement signing ceremony at CDC House, attended by senior executives from both organizations. The agreement was formally signed by Munir Khanani, Chief Executive Officer of Munir Khanani Securities, and Abdul Samad, Chief Operating Officer of CDC.

RAAST, Pakistan’s first instant payment system, facilitates the swift and secure movement of funds between two parties. Acting as an aggregator for brokerage accounts, CDC’s new integration enables investors to seamlessly transfer money from their bank accounts to their broker’s segregated client account within minutes, eliminating traditional processing delays.

The system generates a one-time RAAST Investment ID — in the format of an International Bank Account Number (IBAN) — linked to an investor’s sub-account. Once added as a beneficiary in a customer’s banking portal, payments made to this ID are instantly routed through the CDC RAAST Aggregator, with brokers notified immediately and funds becoming available for trading on a real-time basis.

“This initiative is a clear demonstration of how technology partnerships can reshape market operations,” said Badiuddin Akber, CEO of CDC. “CDC is proud to act as an aggregator of RAAST for brokerage accounts, facilitating secure and efficient fund movement that supports greater investor participation and market depth.”

Munir Khanani Securities, among the first brokerage houses to adopt this functionality with the support of Microlinks (Pvt) Ltd, said the integration would give clients a sharper competitive edge in the market. “Our clients now have immediate access to their funds for trading, allowing them to capitalize on opportunities with greater speed and confidence,” said Munir Khanani, CEO of the firm.

The CDC said the launch reaffirms the industry’s commitment to expanding digital access, accelerating transactions, and fostering deeper market participation in Pakistan’s capital markets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

CDC Raast RAAST payment system

Comments

200 characters

CDC and RAAST partner for quick payments

SRO to be reinstated soon, Jam tells APSGJTA

SNGPL facing liquidity issues

Arbitral award payment: NGC calls for resolving issue with Iranian firm

Afghan FM’s visit put off for now: FO

33 militants crossing Afghan border killed

NJHP tunnel collapse costs Rs35bn: Nespak

FTO directs DG I&I-IR to dig out cybercriminals who used IP addresses for introduction of fake supplies in supply chain

AGI to export sugarcane by-products to China

Closure of airspace to Indian airlines: PAA reports Rs4.1bn revenue loss, NA told

Dar for enhancing Pak-Turkish engagement

Read more stories