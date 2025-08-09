Sindh PA passes bill to raise members’ salaries

KARACHI: In a rare moment of unanimous consensus, Sindh Assembly lawmakers on Friday passed a bill to significantly raise their own salaries and entitlements, sparking eyebrows over the timing and priorities of the House. The legislature also voted on two other key bills in its proceedings.

The three bills passed during the session included the Sindh Lawmakers’ Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, the Sindh Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (Amendment) Bill 2025, and the Anti-Terrorism (Sindh Amendment) Bill 2025.

All three bills were tabled by Sindh Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar, during a session chaired by Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah.

The most talked-about among them was undoubtedly the bill granting lawmakers enhanced financial privileges. Introduced and approved clause by clause, the bill received unanimous backing from both treasury and opposition benches, passing without objection.

The Sindh Cabinet had earlier green lit the draft during its meeting on August 7. With the Assembly’s stamp now secured, lawmakers from both government and opposition will enjoy a slew of new benefits.

These included hospitality allowance, house rent, utility allowance, daily allowance, conveyance and accommodation allowance, travel and mileage allowance, free travel facility, telephone privileges, medical treatment coverage, office maintenance allowance, and any future perks recommended by a parliamentary committee.

The newly passed legislation also upgrades the status of the Leader of the Opposition, who will now receive a salary and perks equal to those of a provincial minister. Additionally, chairpersons of various parliamentary committees will now be eligible for numerous allowances. However, they will be entitled to only one official vehicle during their tenure—though fuel and maintenance costs will be covered. Upon vacating the position, they must return the vehicle within three days.

Separately, the Assembly also passed—by majority vote — the Sindh Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (Amendment) Bill 2025. Explaining its purpose, Lanjar said the amendment aims to update the original 1972 ordinance, which previously tied the chairman’s post to officers in grades 20 or 21. Under the new law, officers from both grades can now be appointed, supposedly to improve the functioning of educational boards by attracting competent officers.

MQM’s legislator, Sabir Kaim khani welcomed efforts to improve the boards’ performance but criticized the government for sidelining the opposition’s input during committee deliberations. He called for the bill to be sent back for further debate—an idea rejected by the minister. The Speaker proceeded with a voice vote, and the bill was passed by majority.

Also approved during the session was the Anti-Terrorism (Sindh Amendment) Bill 2025.

Meanwhile, Speaker Awais Qadir Shah announced that a special Assembly session will be held at the Old Assembly Building on Monday, August 11, to observe Minority Day. Members of religious minority communities will be invited to attend and speak.

A privilege motion moved by MQM’s Aamir Siddiqui regarding gas supply issues in his constituency was dismissed on technical grounds. During the session, the Assembly also held a question hour pertaining to the Auqaf Department with Parliamentary Secretary, Shazia Umar responding to both written and supplementary queries raised by members.

