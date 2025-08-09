Sindh CM participates in Independence Day celebrations with differently-abled children

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah celebrated the 78th Independence Day with differently-abled children in two heart warming events held at the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum and the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and both events, marked under the theme “Markaz-e-Haq”, highlighted inclusivity, unity, and national pride.

The day began at the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum, where the Department of Culture hosted a vibrant programme. Over 100 children from institutions such as Scanosa, C-Arts, Dar Al-Sukoon, and Umeed-e-No participated in the celebration, which featured a flag-hoisting ceremony, national songs, and cultural performances in Sindhi, Punjabi, Balochi, and Pashto.

Murad, accompanied by Culture Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Secretary DEPD Tauha Farooqi, and prominent artists like Javed Sheikh and Ayub Khoso, engaged warmly with the children. He sang national songs, joined children on stage, and cut a cake to mark the occasion. He praised the courage and talent of the children, stating, “These special children are the heart of this celebration. They bring joy, energy, and hope.”

Murad Ali Shah emphasised his government’s unwavering commitment to inclusivity, equality, and support for the differently-abled. “Every citizen deserves respect, dignity, and opportunity regardless of physical or mental ability,” he said. He announced plans to expand special education and rehabilitation centres in every district and strengthen vocational and artistic training programmes for special children.

Mazar-e-Quaid: Later in the day, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited Mazar-e-Quaid, accompanied by his cabinet members and differently-abled children.

