BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BOP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
CPHL 84.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
DCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
DGKC 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-2.02%)
FCCL 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
HUBC 163.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.59%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
NBP 139.21 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.67%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.64%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
POWER 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PPL 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.18%)
PREMA 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.41%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.42%)
SNGP 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.68%)
SSGC 42.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
TRG 56.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Markets Print 2025-08-09

Asia FX, stocks mostly subdued

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2025 02:53am

BENGALURU: Asian currencies were subdued on Friday, while equities were mixed, as investors weighed the Federal Reserve’s expected dovish tilt and the impact of US import tariffs on regional economies.

Markets appeared unmoved by US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff moves, with the Indonesian rupiah trading flat, Malaysian ringgit and South Korean won losing 0.2%, and Thai baht slipping marginally by 0.1%.

Jakarta shares gained over 2% to their highest since July 30, while those in Kuala Lumpur advanced 0.4%, though Singapore and Seoul each fell 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively.

Despite Friday’s subdued trading, the week told a different story. The MSCI emerging market currency gauge added more than 0.6%, on track for its best week since June 23, while emerging Asian equities advanced more than 2% on a weekly basis.

The Thai baht gained more than 1.5% for the week, its best since May 19, while the rupiah added more than 1% weekly.

There was optimism over potential Fed rate cuts, fuelled by Trump’s nomination of dovish economist Stephen Miran to the Fed board, but also wariness over trade policy that has pushed average US import duty rates to century-high levels.

The Trump administration imposed tariffs on dozens of countries on Thursday, with rates ranging 10% to 50%, while adding 40% duties on products determined to be illegally rerouted to conceal their origin.

US imports from Southeast Asia’s biggest economies now face tariff rates of about 19%, significantly below earlier threatened levels.

The US dollar index was largely unchanged against six major peers on Friday, but nursed weekly losses of 0.6% as concerns over softening US economic momentum boosted hopes of Fed rate cuts.

BNP Paribas expects dollar weakness in the medium-term, with the euro positioned to gain most.

Looking ahead, USD-Asia pairs probably face modest declines as a structurally bearish dollar outlook is partially offset by Asia’s weakening fundamentals under rising tariff pressures, said Parisha Saimbi, FXLM Strategist for EM Asia at BNP Paribas.

Emerging market central banks maintained caution, with the Bank of Japan, Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Reserve Bank of India keeping rates steady amid resilient growth.

Barclays analysts expect the Bank of Thailand to keep rates on hold at next week’s meeting.

Trump imposed additional 25% tariffs on India over Russian oil purchases, though the rupee gained 0.1% while Mumbai shares slipped 0.3%. Market participants now await a potential China-US tariff agreement ahead of the August 12 deadline.

