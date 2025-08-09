WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 8, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 7-Aug-25 6-Aug-25 5-Aug-25 4-Aug-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.101907 0.101998 0.102219 0.102257 Euro 0.851579 0.850918 0.848285 0.848775 Japanese yen 0.004956 0.004969 0.005 0.004972 U.K. pound 0.980929 0.976568 0.976159 0.976036 U.S. dollar 0.731409 0.733297 0.7347 0.733917 Algerian dinar 0.005637 0.005634 0.005639 0.005633 Australian dollar 0.476659 0.47569 0.474543 Botswana pula 0.054709 0.054557 0.054515 0.05431 Brazilian real 0.133879 0.133823 0.133308 0.13318 Brunei dollar 0.569544 0.569684 0.570154 0.569988 Canadian dollar 0.531818 0.533462 0.532971 Chilean peso 0.000749 0.000759 0.000762 0.000759 Czech koruna 0.034722 0.03463 0.034456 0.034531 Danish krone 0.114087 0.114029 0.113662 0.113734 Indian rupee 0.00834 0.008361 0.008369 0.008387 Israeli New Shekel 0.21405 0.212673 0.213142 0.215604 Korean won 0.000526 0.000529 0.000531 0.000524 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39531 2.39953 2.40334 2.40156 Malaysian ringgit 0.17293 0.173459 0.173667 0.173278 Mauritian rupee 0.016054 0.016015 0.015911 0.015839 Mexican peso 0.039162 0.039384 0.039159 0.038876 New Zealand dollar 0.434494 0.433489 0.43384 0.434552 Norwegian krone 0.07162 0.071798 0.071543 0.071479 Omani rial 1.90223 1.90714 1.91079 1.90876 Peruvian sol 0.20673 0.206667 Philippine peso 0.012695 0.012764 0.012774 0.012569 Polish zloty 0.200512 0.198221 0.198214 0.198479 Qatari riyal 0.200937 0.201455 0.201841 0.201626 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195042 0.195546 0.19592 0.195711 Singapore dollar 0.569544 0.569684 0.570154 0.569988 Swedish krona 0.076071 0.076005 0.075923 0.075902 Swiss franc 0.907343 0.908896 0.906813 0.908313 Thai baht 0.022644 0.022652 0.022694 0.022599 Trinidadian dollar 0.1085 0.108656 0.1092 0.109018 U.A.E. dirham 0.199158 0.199672 0.200054 0.199841 Uruguayan peso 0.018269 0.018317 0.018307 0.018296 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

