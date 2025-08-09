BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
Markets Print 2025-08-09

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 09 Aug, 2025 02:53am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Aug 8, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR          SDR per  Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         7-Aug-25       6-Aug-25       5-Aug-25       4-Aug-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.101907       0.101998       0.102219       0.102257
Euro                             0.851579       0.850918       0.848285       0.848775
Japanese yen                     0.004956       0.004969          0.005       0.004972
U.K. pound                       0.980929       0.976568       0.976159       0.976036
U.S. dollar                      0.731409       0.733297         0.7347       0.733917
Algerian dinar                   0.005637       0.005634       0.005639       0.005633
Australian dollar                0.476659        0.47569       0.474543
Botswana pula                    0.054709       0.054557       0.054515        0.05431
Brazilian real                   0.133879       0.133823       0.133308        0.13318
Brunei dollar                    0.569544       0.569684       0.570154       0.569988
Canadian dollar                  0.531818       0.533462       0.532971
Chilean peso                     0.000749       0.000759       0.000762       0.000759
Czech koruna                     0.034722        0.03463       0.034456       0.034531
Danish krone                     0.114087       0.114029       0.113662       0.113734
Indian rupee                      0.00834       0.008361       0.008369       0.008387
Israeli New Shekel                0.21405       0.212673       0.213142       0.215604
Korean won                       0.000526       0.000529       0.000531       0.000524
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.39531        2.39953        2.40334        2.40156
Malaysian ringgit                 0.17293       0.173459       0.173667       0.173278
Mauritian rupee                  0.016054       0.016015       0.015911       0.015839
Mexican peso                     0.039162       0.039384       0.039159       0.038876
New Zealand dollar               0.434494       0.433489        0.43384       0.434552
Norwegian krone                   0.07162       0.071798       0.071543       0.071479
Omani rial                        1.90223        1.90714        1.91079        1.90876
Peruvian sol                      0.20673                      0.206667
Philippine peso                  0.012695       0.012764       0.012774       0.012569
Polish zloty                     0.200512       0.198221       0.198214       0.198479
Qatari riyal                     0.200937       0.201455       0.201841       0.201626
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.195042       0.195546        0.19592       0.195711
Singapore dollar                 0.569544       0.569684       0.570154       0.569988
Swedish krona                    0.076071       0.076005       0.075923       0.075902
Swiss franc                      0.907343       0.908896       0.906813       0.908313
Thai baht                        0.022644       0.022652       0.022694       0.022599
Trinidadian dollar                 0.1085       0.108656         0.1092       0.109018
U.A.E. dirham                    0.199158       0.199672       0.200054       0.199841
Uruguayan peso                   0.018269       0.018317       0.018307       0.018296
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

IMF SDR SDR per Currency unit

