BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BOP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
CPHL 84.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
DCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
DGKC 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-2.02%)
FCCL 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
HUBC 163.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.59%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
NBP 139.21 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.67%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.64%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
POWER 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PPL 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.18%)
PREMA 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.41%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.42%)
SNGP 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.68%)
SSGC 42.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
TRG 56.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Three centurions for New Zealand as they pile on the runs

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2025 08:37pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BULAWAYO, ZIMBABWE: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra all scored 150 and over as New Zealand built up a commanding 476-run lead against hosts Zimbabwe at the end of the second day of the second test at the Queens Sports Club on Friday.

New Zealand were 601-3 at stumps following a dominant day at the crease after being 174-1 overnight, with Conway scoring 153 and Nicholls and Ravindra compiling an unbeaten 256-run partnership to ensure a mammoth total.

Nicholls was 150 not out and Ravindra unbeaten 165 as the tourists resisted the temptation to declare late in the day and put Zimbabwe into bat.

The home team, bowled out for 125 in two sessions on the opening day on Thursday after winning the toss and choosing to bat, took only two wickets on a day of miserable toil on Friday as bat totally dominated ball.

Conway brought up his fifth test century off 142 balls and then went on to hit 18 boundaries before being bowled by Blessing Muzarabani after Zimbabwe had taken the second new ball.

Before lunch, nightwatchman Jacob Duffy, one of three debutants in the Kiwi line-up, scored 32 before chipping to midwicket off the spin bowling of Vincent Masekesa.

Duffy put on 73 runs with Conway for the second wicket while Nicholls and Conway added a further 110 before Conway’s dismissal.

Nicholls, in the team in place of injured captain Tom Latham, took 166 balls to bring up his 10th ton in test cricket while fellow left hander Ravindra needed only 104 balls for his third test century.

New Zealand completed their nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe in last week’s first test inside three days and are expected to declare either overnight or early on Saturday, leaving Zimbabwe with a massive deficit to try and haul in if they are to avoid another heavy defeat.

New Zealand Devon Conway Henry Nicholls Rachin Ravindra

Comments

200 characters

Three centurions for New Zealand as they pile on the runs

Apex court rejects stay order plea on auction of Bahria Town properties

KSE-100 Index closes marginally lower after late-session selling

Pakistan court jails 3 illegal currency dealers for 5 years, fines Rs1mn each

Entering Pakistan startup ecosystem, UAE-based Yango Group acquires stake in fintech Trukkr

NA confirms removal of Omar Ayub as Opposition Leader

India pauses plans to buy US arms after Trump’s tariffs

Israel’s plan to take control of Gaza amounts to dangerous escalation: PM Shehbaz

Govt, FFCL discuss fertiliser supply, pricing ahead of cropping seasons

Security forces kill 33 terrorists infiltrating through Pakistan-Afghanistan border

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Read more stories