Aug 08, 2025
Putin discusses agreements to meet with Trump in call with Lukashenko

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2025 05:44pm
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin greets US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff prior to their talks in Moscow on August 6, 2025. Photo: AFP
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed his meeting with Steve Witkoff, the envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump, and the U.S. proposals for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in a phone call with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday, the Belarusian state news agency Belta reported.

Putin also informed Lukashenko about his agreement to hold a meeting with Trump, Belta reported, adding that the venue of the meeting was being determined.

Putin holds ‘constructive’ talks with US envoy Witkoff ahead of sanctions deadline: Kremlin

The Russian state news agency TASS earlier said Putin had also spoken to the leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and briefed them on talks he held this week with Witkoff on the Ukraine war.

