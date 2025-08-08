Putin discusses agreements to meet with Trump in call with Lukashenko

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed his meeting with Steve Witkoff, the envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump, and the U.S. proposals for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in a phone call with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday, the Belarusian state news agency Belta reported.

Putin also informed Lukashenko about his agreement to hold a meeting with Trump, Belta reported, adding that the venue of the meeting was being determined.

The Russian state news agency TASS earlier said Putin had also spoken to the leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and briefed them on talks he held this week with Witkoff on the Ukraine war.