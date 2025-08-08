India’s Manappuram Finance posts drop in profit on microfinance weakness

Indian gold-loan financier Manappuram Finance reported a drop in first-quarter profit on Friday, as bad-loan provisions in the microfinance segment jumped.

The company’s consolidated net profit fell 75% year-on-year to 1.38 billion rupees for the quarter ended June 30.

Indian lenders have been reporting rising default rates in microfinance loans - collateral-free small loans to borrowers - following a period of aggressive lending in the segment.

Bad loans and provisions in Manappuram’s microfinance unit nearly tripled to 4.83 billion rupees, accounting for a large chunk of the total company-wide provisions of 5.59 billion rupees.

Its net interest income - the difference between interest earned and paid out - declined 14.2% to 14.07 billion rupees.

Revenue from the microfinance business fell 53.5% to 3.61 billion rupees, while revenue from the gold loan segment rose 10% to 19.04 billion rupees as bullion prices climbed in the quarter. The segment contributes 84% of total revenue.

The company’s total assets under management fell 1.4% to 443.04 billion rupees.

Manappuram approved the appointment of V. P. Nandakumar as the chairman of the company on Friday.