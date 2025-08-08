BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BOP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
CPHL 84.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
DCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
DGKC 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-2.02%)
FCCL 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
HUBC 163.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.59%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
NBP 139.21 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.67%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.64%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
POWER 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PPL 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.18%)
PREMA 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.41%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.42%)
SNGP 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.68%)
SSGC 42.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
TRG 56.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

HUBCO shareholders approve $51mn guarantees for Thar-based coal projects

BR Web Desk Published 08 Aug, 2025 04:51pm

The shareholders of Hub Power Company Limited (HUBCO), Pakistan’s largest Independent Power Producer (IPP), have approved the provision of financial guarantees worth up to $51 million to support two of its key Thar-based coal projects, i.e. Thar Energy Limited (TEL) and ThalNova Power Thar (Private) Limited (TN).

The IPP disclosed the development in its latest notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The decision was approved during an extraordinary general meeting (EoGM), held on August 7, 2025, where the company’s shareholders passed resolutions authorising guarantees — in the form of standby letters of credit — of up to $31 million for TEL and up to $20 million for TN to cover funding shortfalls through equity and/or subordinated debt.

HUBCO proposes $51mn investment in Thar-based coal projects

The company has also authorised its top management to negotiate with banks and financial institutions, provide security as required, and execute all necessary agreements and documentation to facilitate the issuance and maintenance of these guarantees.

TEL is a 330MW mine-mouth coal-fired power plant located at Thar Block II. HUBCO owns a 60% stake in the company.

Meanwhile, TN is also a 330 MW mine-mouth coal-fired power plant established at Thar Block II, Thar Coal Mine, Sindh. HUBCO, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hub Power Holdings Limited (HPHL), presently holds 38.3% shares in TN.

Earlier, HUBCO, in its filing to the PSX, shared that it has already invested approximately $79 million in TEL and $52 million in TN, and both projects operate under the Government of Pakistan’s 2015 Power Policy, which offers a 20% return on equity in USD terms.

IPPs HUBCO energy sector investments Coal Power Plant Thar energy limited Hub Power Company Limited PSX notice PSX notices ThalNova Power Thar

Comments

200 characters

HUBCO shareholders approve $51mn guarantees for Thar-based coal projects

Apex court rejects stay order plea on auction of Bahria Town properties

Profit-taking at PSX, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

NA confirms removal of Omar Ayub as Opposition Leader

Security forces kill 33 terrorists infiltrating through Pakistan-Afghanistan border

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Govt suspends mobile data service in Balochistan province for three weeks

Pakistan Petroleum thwarts ransomware attempt, says no critical data compromised

PM Shehbaz orders roadmap to boost Pakistan’s IT exports to $30bn

Pakistan dispatches 18th humanitarian aid consignment to Gaza

Read more stories