BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BOP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
CPHL 84.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
DCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
DGKC 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-2.02%)
FCCL 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
HUBC 163.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.59%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
NBP 139.21 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.67%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.64%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
POWER 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PPL 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.18%)
PREMA 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.41%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.42%)
SNGP 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.68%)
SSGC 42.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
TRG 56.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper edges higher on US rate cut hopes and Chinese demand

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2025 04:22pm

LONDON: Copper prices crept higher for a third consecutive session on Friday, bolstered by hopes of U.S. interest rate cuts after a central bank appointment and upbeat economic data in China.

Benchmark three-month LME copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.3% at $9,714 a metric ton by 1000 GMT, extending a rebound after touching its lowest in three weeks on July 31.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday announced his pick to fill a vacant seat at the Federal Reserve, boosting hopes of interest rate cuts and weakening the dollar.

A softer dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. currency less expensive for buyers using other currencies.

“The weaker dollar has been a key driver in August,” said Dan Smith at Commodity Market Analytics.

“You’ve got dollar weakness and China looking like it’s in good shape. So the fundamental side feels like it’s quite positive for the time being.”

Data released on Thursday showed China’s exports beat forecasts in July as manufacturers made the most of a fragile tariff truce between Beijing and Washington to ship goods.

Copper lifted by rate cut hopes, Chile supply worries

The most traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.1% to 78,490 yuan ($10,929.02) a ton.

Smith said that LME copper was looking potentially bullish in his algorithmic computer models, which seek to replicate fund activity that place buy and sell orders largely on momentum signals.

“I think there’s a chance that next week it will flip back into giving a buy signal on copper, with an upside potentially up towards $10,000,” he said.

On the supply side, investors were watching developments in top copper producer Chile, where Codelco has sought permission to reopen a part of its flagship mine after a fatal accident last week.

Other metals were mixed. LME aluminium rose 0.2% to $2,614.50 a ton, zinc added 0.4% to $2,823.50 and tin was little changed at $33,740 while nickel eased 0.1% to $15,100 and lead was down 0.5% at $2,000.

Copper Copper prices LME copper copper market copper price Copper export Copper imports

Comments

200 characters

Copper edges higher on US rate cut hopes and Chinese demand

Apex court rejects stay order plea on auction of Bahria Town properties

Profit-taking at PSX, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Govt suspends mobile data service in Balochistan province for three weeks

Pakistan Petroleum thwarts ransomware attempt, says no critical data compromised

PM Shehbaz orders roadmap to boost Pakistan’s IT exports to $30bn

HUBCO shareholders approve $51mn guarantees for Thar-based coal projects

Pakistan dispatches 18th humanitarian aid consignment to Gaza

Oil set for steepest weekly losses since June as tariffs cloud demand outlook

IT, IT-enabled services to face 4% WHT

Read more stories