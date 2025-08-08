Pakistan dispatches 18th humanitarian aid consignment to Gaza

In a demonstration of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the Palestinian people, Pakistan has dispatched 18th humanitarian aid consignment to Gaza on Friday, the Foreign Office said.

The FO said Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Ullah Tarar officiated the send-off of the 18th humanitarian aid consignment to Gaza at a ceremony held at the Islamabad International Airport.

Under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in close coordination with relevant partners, facilitated the dispatch of this consignment. The aid consignment comprised of essential supplies including dry ration packs, Meals Ready-to-Eat (MREs) and medicines.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the NDMA, and Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan Dr Zuhair Zaid.

This consignment brings Pakistan’s total humanitarian assistance to Gaza to 18 shipments, comprising 1,815 tonnes of vital relief supplies. This sustained support reflects Pakistan’s resolute solidarity with the people of Gaza.

This ongoing effort aims to alleviate the suffering of civilians, particularly women and children, affected by the brutal conflict.

“The government reaffirms its unwavering support for the creation of a sovereign, independent, viable, and contiguous Palestinian State based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital in line with the UN Security Council resolutions,” the FO reiterated.

On August 3, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar oversaw the dispatch of Pakistan’s 17th consignment of humanitarian aid to Gaza, consisting of 100 tonnes of vital supplies, including food, ready-to-eat meals, powdered milk, and medical equipment.