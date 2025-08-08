Govt urges timber traders to grow forests

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has urged the timber trade sector to play a proactive role in forest growth, while assuring government support on key trade-related challenges.

The minister made these remarks while speaking during a detailed meeting with a delegation of the All Pakistan Timber Traders Association (APTTA), led by Chairman Muhammad Sharjil Goplani, read a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce on Friday.

The delegation highlighted pressing issues, including banking hurdles, permit delays, shipment complications, documentation bottlenecks, and challenges linked to the Department of Plant Protection (DPP).

Chairman Goplani informed the minister that Pakistan heavily relies on timber imports to meet national demand, with the United States being the largest supplier, followed by Germany, Sweden, Finland, the Philippines, and Canada. “Only 1.9% of our land is forested, which is far below national consumption needs,” he said.

Responding to the concerns, Jam Kamal assured the delegation that the government is fully committed to addressing their issues. He directed the relevant departments to take swift action to resolve permit and documentation challenges.

At the same time, the minister emphasised the urgency of enhancing local forest cover. “We must take this responsibility for the sake of our next generation,” he remarked. He urged the association to consider forest development as part of their long-term strategy and offered full facilitation from the government.

He instructed concerned departments to conduct surveys in various parts of Balochistan — particularly in flood-prone and non-arable lands — to assess their suitability for forest plantations.

He identified some areas with untapped potential, suggesting the plantation of fast-growing tree varieties like Cano, Safeda, and Subabul (Subrus).

The association also informed the minister that timber is treated as an essential item and currently enjoys exemption from customs duties.