PM Shehbaz orders roadmap to boost Pakistan’s IT exports to $30bn

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to present a comprehensive roadmap with phased annual targets to increase Pakistan’s IT exports to $30 billion in the coming years, after the sector achieved a record $3.8 billion in FY2025.

The directive came during a meeting to review the progress of reforms in the IT sector and the restructuring of the National Information Technology Board (NITB) in Islamabad on Friday.

“We are taking priority measures for Pakistan’s digitisation to boost the economy and align it with modern-day requirements,” the PM said.

“To achieve $30 billion in IT exports, a complete digital ecosystem and its infrastructure are being introduced,” he added.

PM instructed the reorganisation of the NITB’s infrastructure and the recruitment of top talent from the market.

He welcomed the establishment of centres aimed at making youth, especially women, self-reliant in the IT sector.

“With the implementation of e-Office, paperless governance in public offices is saving both time and resources,” he said.

Pakistan’s software services exports surge to over $1bn for first time

During the meeting, the prime minister noted that thousands of youth are securing employment through the Digital Youth Hub. “We are equipping our youth with IT education and skills to enhance their competitiveness at the international level,” he said.

The meeting was briefed on the progress of NITB’s reorganisation and the Ministry of IT initiatives.

It was informed that, due to the ministry’s efforts, Pakistan’s IT exports grew by 19% in FY2025, reaching the $3.8 billion target, while the number of freelancers increased by 91%.

Under the National Incubation Centre (NIC), 386 new startups were supported, 14 were sent abroad, and 40 e-employment centres were established across 26 cities. Four Pakistani teams were ranked among the world’s top 50 at Black Hat MEA, and investment and MoU agreements worth $700 million were signed.

The meeting was further told that around 315,000 students received professional IT training, including approximately 115,000 women, to ensure equal opportunities for them in the IT sector. The NIC supported 130 women-led startups, and special training centres for women were set up across the country.

Additionally, 2,200 federal government officers and staff were trained, along with around 3,000 students in cybersecurity.

Briefing on governance improvement through digitisation, it was informed that Rs6.2 billion in taxes had been collected through the Pak-App. The e-Office system had been implemented in 98% of federal government offices, and 51 new systems had been introduced to improve governance.

Regarding the telecom sector, the meeting was told that more than 580,000 people were provided access to 4G services during the last year, the number of telecom connections surpassed 200 million, one million new internet users were added, and internet usage increased by 24%.

On NITB’s development, it was reported that the formation of new systems aligned with modern requirements was in the final stages. NITB is currently working on more than 179 websites, over 31 mobile applications, more than 113 portals, and 57 consultancy projects.

The NITB’s reorganisation is focused on improving user experience, preparing for future changes, building modern infrastructure, enhancing governance and service delivery, strengthening cybersecurity, risk management, research, innovation, and workforce capacity.