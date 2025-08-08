Japan’s Topix tops 3,000 for first time as SoftBank surges 10%

TOKYO: Japan’s Topix index rose above the psychological 3,000-point mark on Friday for the first time ever, as favourable earnings lifted heavyweight stocks such as SoftBank Group, which rallied as much as 11%.

The broad Topix gained as much as 1.5%, as of 0110 GMT to a record 3,032.52.

The more tech-focused Nikkei share average rose 2% to 41,875.96, its highest since July 25.

SoftBank Group rose nearly 11% at its highest point, as the technology investor reported that it swung back to profit in the first quarter.

Sony Group gained 6%, adding to its earnings-fuelled 4.1% advance from Thursday.