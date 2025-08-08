PSX: new records galore

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended its record-breaking rally on Wednesday, as bullish sentiment persisted across the board amid strong buying from local mutual funds.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index propelled to another record making an all-time closing high of 145,647.14 points which was 558.64 points or 0.39 percent higher than the previous close at 145,088.50 points. During the intra-day trading, the index touched a peak of 146,081 points while its low during the session was 145,250 points.

On Thursday, BRIndex100 closed at 14,922.06 points which was 65.89 points or 0.44 percent higher than previous close and the total volume remained 544.037 shares. Meanwhile, BRIndex30 closed at 42,579.54 points which was 236 points or 0.56 percent higher than previous close with 256.164 million shares changed hands.

According to market observers, the upward momentum was largely driven by renewed institutional interest—particularly strong inflows from local mutual funds. Analysts at Topline Securities remarked that the positive trajectory from earlier sessions continued as confidence remained intact among investors, helping sustain the buying spree across key sectors.

Index-heavyweights played a central role in powering the index higher, with major contributions from Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Engro Fertilizers (EFERT), Systems Limited (SYS), and Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC). These five scrips alone added approximately 738 points to the benchmark’s gain.

Volume activity remained robust, with the ready market recording a turnover of 712.5 million shares—slightly lower than the previous session’s 788.46 million shares. However, the traded value increased to Rs 55.7 billion from Rs 52.7 billion a day earlier.

Meanwhile, overall market capitalization rose to Rs 17.376 trillion, up from Rs 17.343 trillion, reflecting an addition of over Rs 32 billion in investor wealth.

The broader market, however, displayed a mixed breadth. Out of 483 companies traded in the ready market, 221 posted gains, 235 closed lower, and 27 remained unchanged. Similarly, in the futures segment, 165 advanced while 154 declined.

Among the volume leaders Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) topped the chart with a robust turnover of over 33 million shares, closing the day at Rs 189.74. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom, which saw 25.3 million shares traded and settled at Rs 1.43. Fauji Foods Limited also featured prominently among the most active stocks, recording a turnover of nearly 24 million shares and closing at Rs 16.04.

Notable gainers in the ready market included Rafhan Maize Products, up Rs 81.85 to Rs 9,679.12, and Al-Abbas Sugar, which climbed Rs 39.47 to Rs 1,119.37. On the losing side, PIA Holdings-B tumbled by a massive Rs 1,078.10 to close at Rs 29,857.80, while Nestle Pakistan fell Rs 530.57 to Rs 9,037.58.

Sector-wise, oil & gas exploration, fertilizers, banking, and technology shares led the charge, benefiting from positive earnings expectations and sustained macroeconomic optimism.

The BR Automobile Assembler Index declined by 122.54 points, or 0.52 percent, to settle at 23,543.71 points, with a total traded volume of 4 million shares. The BR Cement Index also ended in the red, shedding 43.55 points, or 0.38 percent, to close at 11,387.56 points on a turnover of 25.76 million shares.

In contrast, the BR Commercial Banks Index posted a modest gain of 103.87 points, rising by 0.24 percent to finish at 42,548.34, with a hefty volume of 98.28 million shares.

The BR Power Generation and Distribution Index remained largely flat, dipping slightly by 8.51 points, or 0.04 percent, to end the session at 22,866.24 points, on a turnover of 35.17 million shares. Meanwhile, the BR Oil and Gas Index surged 229.5 points, marking a 1.78 percent increase to reach 13,147.39, with 95.05 million shares traded.

Similarly, the BR Technology and Communication Index advanced by 57.5 points, or 1.75 percent, to close at 3,346.55, supported by a strong turnover of 77.47 million shares.

According to Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corporation, stocks closed at a new record high as investors responded positively to a 17 percent year-on-year surge in export data for July 2025. He noted that rupee stability, rising global crude oil prices, a rally in international equity markets, and expectations of a favorable outcome in the US-Pakistan tariff deal also served as key catalysts behind the bullish close at the PSX.

