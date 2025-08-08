Weekly forex reserves decline $111m

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves declined by $111 million in a week mainly due to external debt servicing.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday reported that the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country declined to $19.496 billion as of Aug 1, 2025 compared to $19.607 billion as of July 25, 2025.

During the week under review, SBP foreign exchange reserves decreased by $72 million to $14.232 billion due to external debt repayments down from $14.304 billion a week earlier.

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks also fell by $39.4 million to reach at $5.264 billion.

