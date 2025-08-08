BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.09%)
DGKC 182.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
GCIL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
HUBC 164.53 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.24%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.09%)
NBP 138.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.67%)
PAEL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
POWER 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
PPL 189.74 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (5.22%)
PREMA 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PRL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.2%)
PTC 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.76%)
SNGP 122.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.84%)
SSGC 43.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TREET 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,880 Increased By 23.5 (0.16%)
BR30 42,611 Increased By 267.7 (0.63%)
KSE100 145,647 Increased By 558.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 44,758 Increased By 45.5 (0.1%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-08

PM for transforming growing population into economic asset

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 08 Aug, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: Sounding the alarm over the country’s surging population, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday warned that the annual population growth rate had reached a staggering 2.55 per cent, calling for an urgent, unified response in collaboration with the provinces to develop a decisive national strategy.

Chairing a high-level meeting on the escalating population crisis, the prime minister emphasised the immediate need for a robust, nationwide policy to address the mounting challenges without delay.

He directed the formation of a dedicated committee to devise a comprehensive action plan aimed at tackling the issue head-on.

“This is no longer a matter of future concern. It is a present-day crisis,” Sharif said, underlining the importance of long-term planning to transform the growing population into an economic asset.

He noted that a significant proportion of the population comprised young people.

“Young people are not just our future…they are our most powerful resource,” he declared. “We are taking strategic steps to empower them and channel their energy into driving national economic growth.” The prime minister also highlighted the vital role of women in development, calling for greater inclusion and expanded employment opportunities for women across all sectors of the economy.

During the meeting, officials presented a range of proposals, expressing unanimous support for the creation of a cohesive national policy – grounded in strong cooperation with provincial governments – to curb unchecked population growth and mitigate its far-reaching consequences.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

population PM Shehbaz Sharif population growth rate economic asset

Comments

200 characters

PM for transforming growing population into economic asset

Trade agreement with US: Govt says country secured lowest tariff rate in South Asia

IT, IT-enabled services to face 4pc WHT

PM welcomes sharp rebound in exports

FBR aligns banking income with taxable income

24 SOEs to be privatised in 3 phases: minister

Early disposal of govt debt securities: FBR to levy 20pc capital gains tax

NA passes ‘Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025’

June FCA: Nepra approves Re0.78/kWh negative adjustment

CCP report: Fertilizer sector cites multiple flaws

Proposed amendments to NEP Strategic Directive-87: PD facing strong resistance from provinces

Read more stories