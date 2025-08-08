PM for transforming growing population into economic asset

ISLAMABAD: Sounding the alarm over the country’s surging population, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday warned that the annual population growth rate had reached a staggering 2.55 per cent, calling for an urgent, unified response in collaboration with the provinces to develop a decisive national strategy.

Chairing a high-level meeting on the escalating population crisis, the prime minister emphasised the immediate need for a robust, nationwide policy to address the mounting challenges without delay.

He directed the formation of a dedicated committee to devise a comprehensive action plan aimed at tackling the issue head-on.

“This is no longer a matter of future concern. It is a present-day crisis,” Sharif said, underlining the importance of long-term planning to transform the growing population into an economic asset.

He noted that a significant proportion of the population comprised young people.

“Young people are not just our future…they are our most powerful resource,” he declared. “We are taking strategic steps to empower them and channel their energy into driving national economic growth.” The prime minister also highlighted the vital role of women in development, calling for greater inclusion and expanded employment opportunities for women across all sectors of the economy.

During the meeting, officials presented a range of proposals, expressing unanimous support for the creation of a cohesive national policy – grounded in strong cooperation with provincial governments – to curb unchecked population growth and mitigate its far-reaching consequences.

