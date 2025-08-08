FBR PRAL vow seamless tax, digital services for taxpayers

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Pakistan Revenue Automation (Pvt.) Limited (PRAL) are committed to ensuring seamless tax administration and digital services for taxpayers.

Recent discussions on modernization have led to a decision to pivot the existing structure of PRAL to a new, state-of-the-art organization as part of FBR’s digital transformation strategy. This entity will deliver enhanced functionality, financial autonomy, and technological innovation, ensuring world-class experience for both FBR and taxpayers.

We want to clarify that PRAL will continue its operations without interruption throughout this period. All current systems, services, and support functions will remain fully operational to ensure there is no disruption for our stakeholders.

The transition will be gradual, well-coordinated, and seamless, ensuring stability for employees, users, and customers at every stage.

We appreciate the dedication of PRAL’s team and reaffirm that their expertise will play a central role in shaping the next chapter of Pakistan’s digital tax infrastructure – one that is aligned with global best practices and designed to keep our tax systems remain secure, efficient, and future-ready.

