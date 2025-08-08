BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
Aug 08, 2025

Top Customs official appointed as FBR Member Operations

Sohail Sarfraz Published 08 Aug, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: After announcement of federal budget (2025-26), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced major reshuffling of 95 officials of Pakistan Customs Service and Inland Revenue Group (BS17-22) with appointment of top and seasoned customs official Wajid Ali as new FBR Member Customs (Operations) with immediate effect.

In this regard, the FBR has issued two notifications here on Thursday.

Ashhad Jawwad (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21), Director General, Directorate General of Customs Risk Management has been given an important assignment as Member (Customs-Policy), FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

Muhammad Junaid Jalil Khan (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21, Member Customs Operations has been transferred and posted as Director General (OPS), Directorate General of National Nuclear Detection Architecture (NNDA), Islamabad.

According to first notification, transfers/postings of 38 officers of the Pakistan Customs Service (BS-19-22) are made with immediate effect and until further orders.

Through another notification, transfers/postings of 57 officers of the Inland Revenue Service (BS-19-20) are made with immediate effect and until further orders.

Wajid Ali (BS-22), most competent and high ranking official of the FBR has been given key assignment of FBR Member Customs (Operations) with immediate effect. The government is fully confident that the appointment of Wajid Ali as head of customs operations would not only improve international customs relations globally but also intensity anti-smuggling activities at border areas at Iran-Afghanistan with increase in revenue collection through enforcement in 2025-26.

Rabab Sikandar (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-22) Chief Collector of Customs Appraisement (Punjab), Lahore has been given new assignment as Director General, Directorate General of Intelligence & Risk Management-Customs, Islamabad.

Muhammad Ali Raza Hanjra (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21), Director General, Directorate General of Intelligence & Investigation-FBR, Islamabad would now work as Chief Collector of Customs Appraisement Punjab, Lahore.

Muhammad Yaqoob Mako (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21), Member, Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad (Stationed at Karachi) has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Director General, Directorate General of Post Clearance Audit & Internal Audit, Karachi in addition to his own duties.

