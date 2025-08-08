BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.09%)
DGKC 182.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
GCIL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
HUBC 164.53 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.24%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.09%)
NBP 138.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.67%)
PAEL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
POWER 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
PPL 189.74 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (5.22%)
PREMA 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PRL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.2%)
PTC 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.76%)
SNGP 122.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.84%)
SSGC 43.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TREET 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,880 Increased By 23.5 (0.16%)
BR30 42,611 Increased By 267.7 (0.63%)
KSE100 145,647 Increased By 558.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 44,758 Increased By 45.5 (0.1%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-08

Businessmen urge govt to capitalise on US tariffs

Recorder Report Published August 8, 2025 Updated August 8, 2025 06:36am

KARACHI: Businessmen urged the government to tap the US tariffs in competitive advantage over different regional economies through reducing drastically the cost of production and improving ease of doing business across the country for export and other potential sectors.

They recommended the government to continue their negotiations with the US administration to receive additional discounts in tariffs mainly on selected sectors, including textile, leather, and foods.

Pakistan has been imposed a tariff of 19% as against the competitive economies, including Bangladesh (20%), Vietnam (20%), India (25-50% or varying), and China (50% or varying).

President Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industry Sheikh Muhammad Tehseen said the latest tariff rate on Pakistani products imposed by the US may hurt the export volume in a short-run while it may result gradual rise in volumes and values in the future.

As compared to the latest tariff rate, the 19% tariff rate sounds favorable for Pakistani export growth in the US markets but our cost of production is already high with competitive economies that may not result a desirable scenario for made-in-Pakistan’s brands.

Pakistan’s government should evaluate the production cost and ease of doing businesses in these competitive markets and plan a strategy to shore up the country’s exports across the world, FBATI President remarked.

The government should work extensively to reduce the production cost for export sector through reducing expenses on utilities, including electricity, gas, water and etc. to penetrate the market significantly in the US markets, he added.

Majyd Aziz, Former President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) the US President Trump has provided an opportunity to re-shape the export culture and it is will depend upon Pakistan’s government and exporters to take maximum advantage.

Pakistanis are elated that India was slapped with 50% plus 10% baseline tariff but the downside is that unlike Pakistani policymakers, India government will give subsidies, reduce infrastructure rates, and provide maximum facilities to exporters to mitigate the impact of the high tariff rates.

This is the time to revisit Pakistan’s export policy and take all-out efforts to provide more space to exporters to facilitate exports otherwise Pakistani exports will only inch at snail’s speed, he remarked.

He said that Pakistani exporters should wake up and improve productivity, enhance efficiency, reduce waste, concentrate also on circular economy, and refrain from ad hoc measures while adopting best practices in the businesses. Hence, Pakistani exporters could attract foreign buyers to prefer more imports from Pakistan because textiles from China, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Cambodia have a strong presence in USA, the ex-KCCI chief further said.

Muhammad Babar Khan, Central Chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) said Pakistan could take the advantage of the recent tariff policy of the US through filling the gaps that is expected to be created from Chinese goods and products.

He said that Pakistani companies in collaboration with Chinese investment could boost the exports of made-in-Pakistan products in the US markets, he further said.

Either Chinese textile companies invest in Pakistani companies or set up their factories in Pakistan’s export zone in collaboration with Pakistan partners as a part of strategy to retain their share in the USA market. This partnership could prove as a win-win situation for all countries, he added.

Businessmen expected that the access to the US companies to the Pakistani market in oil and gas, mines and mineral sector may also attract foreign investment but these could also improve the bilateral trade ties with the two countries, including favorable tariff rates for Pakistani exporters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Trade Federal Government Businessmen US tariffs Pakistan Export

Comments

200 characters

Businessmen urge govt to capitalise on US tariffs

Trade agreement with US: Pakistan govt says secured lowest tariff rate in South Asia

IT, IT-enabled services to face 4pc WHT

Oil set for steepest weekly losses since June as tariffs cloud demand outlook

Recoveries tied to £190m case: NAB conducts auction for 6 Bahria Town properties

FBR aligns banking income with taxable income

24 SOEs to be privatised in 3 phases: minister

Early disposal of govt debt securities: FBR to levy 20% capital gains tax

NA passes ‘Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025’

June FCA: Nepra approves Re0.78/kWh negative adjustment

CCP report: Fertilizer sector cites multiple flaws

Read more stories