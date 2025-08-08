‘Rang-e-Pakistan’ exhibition: Tribute paid to freedom movement & national culture through art

FAISALABAD: In celebration of Pakistan’s Independence Day, a vibrant and inspiring art exhibition titled Rang-e-Pakistan was inaugurated at the Institute of Art and Design, Government College University Faisalabad.

The exhibition is a joint initiative of GC University Lahore, GC University Faisalabad, and the Inter-University Consortium for the Promotion of Social Sciences, aiming to honour Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage, the legacy of the freedom movement, and the heroic contributions of the armed forces.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by prominent academic and civic leaders, including Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam Vice Chancellor of GC University Faisalabad, Prof Dr Muhammad Umar Chaudhry Vice Chancellor of GC University Lahore, Muhammad Murtaza Noor Coordinator of the Inter-University Consortium, Prof Dr Khanwal Amin Vice Chancellor Government College Women University Faisalabad, Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhary, Member Syndicate GCUF Ms Farzana Musaddiq, representatives from the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce, leading social and intellectual figures of the city, Ms Tehmina Afzal, Incharge of the Institute of Art and Design at GCUF, Ms Amna Anwar Khan, Incharge of Fine Arts at GC University Lahore, faculty members, and a large number of students from both universities.

The exhibition features an impressive collection of paintings, drawings, and mixed media artworks created by faculty members and students from both institutions. These artworks portray the diverse colours, emotions, and ideologies that define Pakistan’s identity and legacy.

Speaking at the event, Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam stated Rang-e-Pakistan is not just an art exhibition, it is the expression of a national spirit. Through these works, our younger generation connects with the spirit of the Pakistan Movement, and the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal. Art and culture represent the collective identity and heritage of a nation.

Prof Dr Muhammad Umar Chaudhry praised the initiative, calling it a timely and constructive activity, and said Intellectual and cultural exchanges between universities greatly enhance the academic environment. We are grateful to the Inter-University Consortium for making this vision a reality.

Muhammad Murtaza Noor, Coordinator of the Inter-University Consortium, remarked this exhibition is not only a showcase of artistic expression, but also a practical platform for inter-university understanding, mutual collaboration, and intellectual growth. It is a step forward in helping the younger generation understand Pakistan’s identity, its struggles, and the challenges of the future.

The Rang-e-Pakistan exhibition will be open at GCU Faisalabad on August 7–8, and at GC University Lahore from August 11–14, 2025.

