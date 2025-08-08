BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.09%)
DGKC 182.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
GCIL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
HUBC 164.53 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.24%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.09%)
NBP 138.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.67%)
PAEL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
POWER 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
PPL 189.74 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (5.22%)
PREMA 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PRL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.2%)
PTC 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.76%)
SNGP 122.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.84%)
SSGC 43.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TREET 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,880 Increased By 23.5 (0.16%)
BR30 42,611 Increased By 267.7 (0.63%)
KSE100 145,647 Increased By 558.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 44,758 Increased By 45.5 (0.1%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-08

‘Rang-e-Pakistan’ exhibition: Tribute paid to freedom movement & national culture through art

Press Release Published August 8, 2025 Updated August 8, 2025 07:30am

FAISALABAD: In celebration of Pakistan’s Independence Day, a vibrant and inspiring art exhibition titled Rang-e-Pakistan was inaugurated at the Institute of Art and Design, Government College University Faisalabad.

The exhibition is a joint initiative of GC University Lahore, GC University Faisalabad, and the Inter-University Consortium for the Promotion of Social Sciences, aiming to honour Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage, the legacy of the freedom movement, and the heroic contributions of the armed forces.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by prominent academic and civic leaders, including Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam Vice Chancellor of GC University Faisalabad, Prof Dr Muhammad Umar Chaudhry Vice Chancellor of GC University Lahore, Muhammad Murtaza Noor Coordinator of the Inter-University Consortium, Prof Dr Khanwal Amin Vice Chancellor Government College Women University Faisalabad, Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhary, Member Syndicate GCUF Ms Farzana Musaddiq, representatives from the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce, leading social and intellectual figures of the city, Ms Tehmina Afzal, Incharge of the Institute of Art and Design at GCUF, Ms Amna Anwar Khan, Incharge of Fine Arts at GC University Lahore, faculty members, and a large number of students from both universities.

The exhibition features an impressive collection of paintings, drawings, and mixed media artworks created by faculty members and students from both institutions. These artworks portray the diverse colours, emotions, and ideologies that define Pakistan’s identity and legacy.

Speaking at the event, Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam stated Rang-e-Pakistan is not just an art exhibition, it is the expression of a national spirit. Through these works, our younger generation connects with the spirit of the Pakistan Movement, and the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal. Art and culture represent the collective identity and heritage of a nation.

Prof Dr Muhammad Umar Chaudhry praised the initiative, calling it a timely and constructive activity, and said Intellectual and cultural exchanges between universities greatly enhance the academic environment. We are grateful to the Inter-University Consortium for making this vision a reality.

Muhammad Murtaza Noor, Coordinator of the Inter-University Consortium, remarked this exhibition is not only a showcase of artistic expression, but also a practical platform for inter-university understanding, mutual collaboration, and intellectual growth. It is a step forward in helping the younger generation understand Pakistan’s identity, its struggles, and the challenges of the future.

The Rang-e-Pakistan exhibition will be open at GCU Faisalabad on August 7–8, and at GC University Lahore from August 11–14, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan’s independence day Government College University Faisalabad Rang e Pakistan exhibition

Comments

200 characters

‘Rang-e-Pakistan’ exhibition: Tribute paid to freedom movement & national culture through art

Trade agreement with US: Pakistan govt says secured lowest tariff rate in South Asia

IT, IT-enabled services to face 4pc WHT

Oil set for steepest weekly losses since June as tariffs cloud demand outlook

Recoveries tied to £190m case: NAB conducts auction for 6 Bahria Town properties

FBR aligns banking income with taxable income

24 SOEs to be privatised in 3 phases: minister

Early disposal of govt debt securities: FBR to levy 20% capital gains tax

NA passes ‘Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025’

June FCA: Nepra approves Re0.78/kWh negative adjustment

CCP report: Fertilizer sector cites multiple flaws

Read more stories