August 5 protest: Verdict reserved on bail pleas of 7 female PTI workers

Fazal Sher Published August 8, 2025 Updated August 8, 2025 08:08am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the bail applications of seven female workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who were arrested in connection with the party’s protest held on August 5.

Judicial Magistrate Shaista Khan Kundi reserved the judgment after hearing arguments on multiple bail pleas filed on behalf of the detained women, currently on judicial remand. The case was registered at Lohi Bher police station following the August 5 protest.

During the hearing, multiple lawyers associated with PTI submitted separate bail applications for the same individuals, leading to confusion and prompting a strong reaction from the judge.

The judge expressed displeasure over the submission of multiple bail pleas, questioning the coordination among the lawyers. “What kind of mess have you people created?” she remarked. “I will mention everyone’s name in the order,” she added.

Advocate Ali Bukhari, one of the lawyers, argued that he was representing the women as they belonged to his constituency.

He emphasised that the women, many of whom are elderly, were not found in possession of any incriminating items.

“All the sections mentioned in the FIR are bailable,” Bukhari argued.

The defence maintained that the charges in the case did not warrant continued detention.

Police did not produce the record of the case during the hearing.

After hearing the arguments from all parties, the judge reserved the verdict on the bail applications and adjourned the hearing till today (Friday).

The same court on Wednesday last, over nine PTI workers to the police on three-day physical remand and sent seven female workers to jail in the same case.

The defence counsel, while arguing before the court, said that it is a politically motivated case and merited a discharge instead.

Nothing has been recovered from the arrested PTI workers, he said, adding that they were peacefully standing on an open road, neither did they block the road nor resort to any violence.

