CM Maryam inaugurates ‘Model Agriculture Malls’

Recorder Report Published August 8, 2025 Updated August 8, 2025 07:36am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday they have brought record initiatives for farmers in a short period of time. “We have proven our commitment to the welfare of farmers by taking practical and historic steps,” the CM said while witnessing signing of an MoU between Agriculture Department and GCI for the management of Model Agriculture Malls of Multan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha and Sahiwal.”

She said, “Development of farmers is Pakistan’s development. The farmers were, are and will remain with their brothers.” She added, “Farmers will get one-stop solution in the Model Agriculture Malls. All four Model Agriculture Malls will become functional in 45 days.”

The Chief Minister said, “Agricultural inputs, loans and other services will be provided to the farmers at Model Agriculture Malls. Modern agricultural machinery and tractor services will be available at Model Agriculture Farm.”

She underscored, “Latest agricultural machinery will also be provided on rent to promote mechanized farming. Drone spray services will also be available to farmers. In 10 more districts, Model Agriculture Malls will be built for the convenience of farmers.”

The Chief Minister was briefed by the authorities concerned, “On model agriculture farm, it will be possible to solve problems of farmers and meet their needs under one roof.” She was apprised, “With the establishment of model agriculture mall, a farmer will not have to depend on middleman or remain poor all the time.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

