BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.09%)
DGKC 182.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
GCIL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
HUBC 164.53 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.24%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.09%)
NBP 138.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.67%)
PAEL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
POWER 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
PPL 189.74 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (5.22%)
PREMA 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PRL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.2%)
PTC 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.76%)
SNGP 122.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.84%)
SSGC 43.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TREET 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,880 Increased By 23.5 (0.16%)
BR30 42,611 Increased By 267.7 (0.63%)
KSE100 145,647 Increased By 558.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 44,758 Increased By 45.5 (0.1%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-08

Punjab information minister steps up criticism of PTI

Recorder Report Published August 8, 2025 Updated August 8, 2025 07:37am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari said on Thursday that Pakistan desires peaceful and friendly relations with all its neighbouring countries and the global community.

She condemned India’s move to block pilgrims from visiting Pakistan, calling it “regrettable and irresponsible.”

While addressing the concluding ceremony of Minorities’ Week Caravan, Bokhari announced that the Punjab government has decided to commemorate this year’s Independence Day more vigorously and historically, in the spirit of the recent struggle for justice and constitutional victory. The celebration is being themed “From Attaining Freedom to Protecting It.”

The main ceremony will be held at Hazoori Bagh, with another major event planned at Expo Center, Lahore, while the Culture Department will begin its special programmes on August 12.

Standing under the symbolic shadow of Minar-e-Pakistan, Bokhari reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to equality and inclusion for all Pakistanis, regardless of religion or ethnicity. A full week is being dedicated to honouring religious minorities, represented by the white in the national flag.

She said that Chief Minister Punjab sees all citizens equally, and the government is actively supporting long-ignored segments of society.

Criticizing Imran Khan, Azma Bokhari said that he has a long-standing habit of dragging institutions into politics and indulging in baseless allegations. She alleged that when a Field Marshal pointed out questionable activities involving Bushra Bibi within the Prime Minister House, Imran Khan immediately turned against the military leadership. “He (Imran) opposes anyone who truly works for the welfare of this country and its people,” she said.

Referring to a call for protests on August 14 by opposition groups, she labelled them as a “chaos lobby” that cannot tolerate national development. “If anyone tries to create disruption on Independence Day, the law will take firm action, and all conspiracies will fail,” she added.

Azma Bokhari further stated that India has diplomatically isolated itself, and expressed sympathy for the Indian public, “who no longer have reliable neighbours or global allies.”

In contrast, Pakistan has achieved significant diplomatic success on international fronts. She remarked that there exists a fitna group in Pakistan that attempts to spread hate on every national occasion. “Anyone can visit Alia Hamza’s social media timeline to understand the reality,” she said.

In conclusion, Bokhari reaffirmed that the Punjab government will celebrate Independence Day with full passion and unity, reviving the spirit of patriotism, harmony, and pride in every citizen.

Moreover, the first-ever “Minority Week”, is marked from August 7 to August 11, 2025, with the aim of highlighting the pivotal role of minorities in the development of Pakistan and promoting national unity.

The inaugural ceremony was held at the historic Cathedral Church of Resurrection in Lahore, where the atmosphere resounded with passionate slogans of “Long Live Pakistan Army”, and participants paid rich tributes to the armed forces of Pakistan for their role in national defense, stability, and the great victory of Operation Bunyan al Marsoos.

The event was graced by Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Secretary for Human Rights Fareed Ahmad Tarar, minority members of the Punjab Assembly, foreign diplomats, civil society members, and religious leaders from various communities.

Minister Ramesh Singh Arora and other distinguished guests planted a sapling at the church, reaffirming their commitment to a greener, more sustainable Pakistan. Bishop Nadeem Kamran offered special prayers for the country’s peace, prosperity, and unity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI Azma Bokhari Punjab Information

Comments

200 characters

Punjab information minister steps up criticism of PTI

Trade agreement with US: Pakistan govt says secured lowest tariff rate in South Asia

IT, IT-enabled services to face 4pc WHT

Oil set for steepest weekly losses since June as tariffs cloud demand outlook

Recoveries tied to £190m case: NAB conducts auction for 6 Bahria Town properties

FBR aligns banking income with taxable income

24 SOEs to be privatised in 3 phases: minister

Early disposal of govt debt securities: FBR to levy 20% capital gains tax

NA passes ‘Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025’

June FCA: Nepra approves Re0.78/kWh negative adjustment

CCP report: Fertilizer sector cites multiple flaws

Read more stories