Punjab information minister steps up criticism of PTI

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari said on Thursday that Pakistan desires peaceful and friendly relations with all its neighbouring countries and the global community.

She condemned India’s move to block pilgrims from visiting Pakistan, calling it “regrettable and irresponsible.”

While addressing the concluding ceremony of Minorities’ Week Caravan, Bokhari announced that the Punjab government has decided to commemorate this year’s Independence Day more vigorously and historically, in the spirit of the recent struggle for justice and constitutional victory. The celebration is being themed “From Attaining Freedom to Protecting It.”

The main ceremony will be held at Hazoori Bagh, with another major event planned at Expo Center, Lahore, while the Culture Department will begin its special programmes on August 12.

Standing under the symbolic shadow of Minar-e-Pakistan, Bokhari reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to equality and inclusion for all Pakistanis, regardless of religion or ethnicity. A full week is being dedicated to honouring religious minorities, represented by the white in the national flag.

She said that Chief Minister Punjab sees all citizens equally, and the government is actively supporting long-ignored segments of society.

Criticizing Imran Khan, Azma Bokhari said that he has a long-standing habit of dragging institutions into politics and indulging in baseless allegations. She alleged that when a Field Marshal pointed out questionable activities involving Bushra Bibi within the Prime Minister House, Imran Khan immediately turned against the military leadership. “He (Imran) opposes anyone who truly works for the welfare of this country and its people,” she said.

Referring to a call for protests on August 14 by opposition groups, she labelled them as a “chaos lobby” that cannot tolerate national development. “If anyone tries to create disruption on Independence Day, the law will take firm action, and all conspiracies will fail,” she added.

Azma Bokhari further stated that India has diplomatically isolated itself, and expressed sympathy for the Indian public, “who no longer have reliable neighbours or global allies.”

In contrast, Pakistan has achieved significant diplomatic success on international fronts. She remarked that there exists a fitna group in Pakistan that attempts to spread hate on every national occasion. “Anyone can visit Alia Hamza’s social media timeline to understand the reality,” she said.

In conclusion, Bokhari reaffirmed that the Punjab government will celebrate Independence Day with full passion and unity, reviving the spirit of patriotism, harmony, and pride in every citizen.

Moreover, the first-ever “Minority Week”, is marked from August 7 to August 11, 2025, with the aim of highlighting the pivotal role of minorities in the development of Pakistan and promoting national unity.

The inaugural ceremony was held at the historic Cathedral Church of Resurrection in Lahore, where the atmosphere resounded with passionate slogans of “Long Live Pakistan Army”, and participants paid rich tributes to the armed forces of Pakistan for their role in national defense, stability, and the great victory of Operation Bunyan al Marsoos.

The event was graced by Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Secretary for Human Rights Fareed Ahmad Tarar, minority members of the Punjab Assembly, foreign diplomats, civil society members, and religious leaders from various communities.

Minister Ramesh Singh Arora and other distinguished guests planted a sapling at the church, reaffirming their commitment to a greener, more sustainable Pakistan. Bishop Nadeem Kamran offered special prayers for the country’s peace, prosperity, and unity.

