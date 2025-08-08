BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-08

Maryam says US Pakistan’s ‘reliable’ economic partner

Published August 8, 2025

LAHORE: “Pak-US relations are based on reliable, stable and far-reaching partnership spanning over several decades,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her meeting with the new US Consul General in Lahore, H.E Stetson Sanders.

In the meeting, issues related to mutual interest, trade relations, energy, technology, agriculture and educational exchanges came under discussion.

The CM added, “US is Pakistan’s largest trading partner and a reliable economic partner, Pakistani-American community is a strong link in people-to-people ties between the two countries.” She appreciated US President Donald Trump’s efforts to mediate between Pakistan and India during the recent armed conflict between the two countries.

The Chief Minister welcomed H.E Stetson Sanders on his arrival in Lahore, and congratulated him on assuming the post of Consul General. She said, “Government of Punjab is prioritizing the development of water-efficient farming, precision agriculture and cold chain infrastructure, American agricultural technology companies can take advantage of numerous investment opportunities in this regard.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “A new electric train equipped with the latest technology is being introduced in Punjab. Public-sector housing will be completed in a short period of few months under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ Programme.”

She said, “Appointment of H.E Stetson Sanders has come at a time when positive progress is being seen in Pakistan-US relations. People-to-people contacts, trade cooperation and shared interests have further strengthened Pak-US partnership.”

She added, “Increase in trade volume between Pakistan and US in 2024 is a welcome development.”

The Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had also met US Congressional Pakistan Caucus in April 2025. She said, “More than 20,000 IT graduates are graduating from Punjab every year. Punjab is the agricultural backbone of Pakistan.” She added, “Pakistan and United States are an example of a tested, trusted and sustainable partnership.” She underscored, “Pakistan is determined to translate US-Pakistan relationship into a comprehensive, strategic and public interest-based partnership.”

