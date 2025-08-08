BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
NBP expands digital services to various organisations

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has taken another major step towards promoting a cashless economy by expanding its digital services to a wide range of institutions and organizations. By on-boarding educational institutes, power, gas, water, and other service organizations onto its banking systems, the bank is making bill and fee payments easier, faster, and more transparent.

Several key institutions have recently joined the NBP’s digital network, amongst others, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco), University of the Punjab, WAPDA Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Gujranwala, Federal Science College, Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF), and Sandal College Faisalabad. These organisations will now be able to collect fees and utility bills digitally, reducing the need for manual processing and improving financial efficiency.

NBP’s digital payment solutions allow customers to pay fees and bills through mobile apps or online banking anytime. This reduces the need to stand in long queues or visiting Bank Branches simultaneously. Institutions benefit from real-time data tracking, making it easier to manage finances and reduce cash handling risks.

Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President & CEO NBP, said that this initiative supports the national vision for a Digital Pakistan and by supporting the increase in digital transactions, NBP aims to contribute to the overall growth of the digital economy and reduce reliance on cash.

