Pakistan Print 2025-08-08

Bilawal, Ricky Gill discuss cooperation, regional peace

Press Release Published August 8, 2025 Updated August 8, 2025 07:44am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party and former Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, held a meeting Thursday with Ricky Gill, Senior Director for South and Central Asia at the United States National Security Council (NSC), at Zardari House in Islamabad.

US chargé d’affaires Natalie Baker and First Lady of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Senator Sherry Rehman were also present during the meeting and engaged in discussions with the visiting US official.

The conversation encompassed a wide range of topics including bilateral relations, regional security, trade partnerships, and diplomatic collaboration.

Chairman Bhutto Zardari expressed gratitude to President Donald J. Trump, through Gill, for playing a decisive role in de-escalating the recent India-Pakistan hostilities. He stated that President Trump’s efforts in the pursuit of peace merit international recognition and that such leadership deserves to be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Chairman Bhutto Zardari also welcomed the recent trade agreements between Pakistan and the United States, expressing hope that such economic cooperation would open new avenues for prosperity and growth across the region. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to expanding trade and economic ties with the global community.

Ricky Gill, expressing his personal good wishes for Chairman Bhutto Zardari, appreciated his leadership and reaffirmed the United States’ interest in constructive engagement with Pakistan across all levels.

