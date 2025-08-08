Senate body unhappy over absence of MNFS&R officials

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary body on Thursday expressed displeasure over the absence of officials of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) and the Law Division and staged a walkout in protest against the continued lack of seriousness in parliamentary affairs.

The Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research, which met with Senator Syed Masroor Ahsan, expressed anger over the absence of MNFS&R officials from the meeting and staged a walkout.

Apart from the federal secretary of MNFS&R, no senior official attended the meeting.

