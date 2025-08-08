Traders oppose demolition of Shahi Katha market

PESHAWAR: Traders on Thursday took a unified stance regarding the anti-encroachment campaign and declared no compromise on razing down legal businesses and shops, especially Shahi Katha market in the city.

Traders at a joint meeting arranged by Businessman Forum and Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here at chamber reaffirmed commitment to support provincial government and district administration in the ongoing anti-encroachment campaign.

They, however, made it clear that demolition of legal businesses and shops won't be acceptable under guise of the anti-encroachment drive in the city.

The meeting was chaired by SCCI Senior Vice president Abdul Jalil Jan and Businessman Forum leader and former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour.

Traders, market, bazaar unions’ presidents, office bearers and others were present in a large number were present in the meeting.

Traders viewed economic and commercial activities have already slowed down in the prevailing circumstances while the launch of the anti-entrainment drive further multiplied miseries of the business community.

We are ready to cooperate with the local administration but there will be no compromise on Shahi Katha market.

The meeting slammed the misbehavior of senior officials and stated that the business community believes to resolve issues through table talks but abuse, harassment of traders is intolerable during the anti-encroachment campaign.

Ghazanfar Bilour commented on the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the city, stating that they have no idea what the provincial government and local administration want or desire to flourish business and economic activities.

He made it clear that anti-traders policy is unacceptable.

We stand with traders and have a firm stance on the anti-encroachment campaign.

Ghazanfar Bilour vowed to continue to fight for fulfillment of all legitimate demands and provision of facilities and relief to the business community.

He emphasised that foreign investment won’t be flourished until provision of facilities to the established businesses and industries.

Haji Muhammad Afzal in his remarks opined SCCI and Businessman Forum have clear stance on the anti-encroachment and they will never allow anyone to commit economic murder of the traders and jobless them.

The traders’ leader said SCCI and BF had always played a central role in resolution of business community issues by taking them with relevant authorities’ effective manner.

He said it is quite clear that Shahi Katha is property of the local government and the intervention of district administration into this matter is unacceptable.

He informed that traders in city started removal of illegal structures on self-help basis so he requested the administration.

