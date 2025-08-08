BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
Punjab govt expedites work on Ravi City Project

Recorder Report Published August 8, 2025 Updated August 8, 2025 07:56am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has expedited development work on the Ravi City Project, a modern and fully-facilitated urban initiative connected to Lahore.

In this connection, Punjab Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Secretary Noor ul Amin Mengal chaired a meeting on Thursday. During the meeting, Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) CEO Imran Amin gave a detailed briefing on the project.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Housing Department, the meeting reviewed various aspects of Ravi City, including road infrastructure, transport projects, residential and commercial zones, recreational areas, and business districts.

The meeting was told that Lahore’s existing and upcoming transport systems will be aligned with the Ravi City Master Plan. Similarly, efforts will be made to ensure early settlement and the promotion of commercial activities in Ravi City. The early completion of recreational sites has also been prioritised to ensure quality entertainment facilities for citizens.

It was further stated that existing populations and nearby rural areas will also be provided with basic amenities based on a sustainable model.

According to the spokesperson, RUDA is proving to be a key milestone in the development of Lahore and its adjoining cities. The province is progressing toward sustainable development under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, he added.

