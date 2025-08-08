Punjab Food Authority lodges FIR, discards 10,080 litres of contaminated oil

LAHORE: An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority lodged an FIR against the owner of an illegal oil preparation unit during a successful raid in the factory area of Raiwind Manga Road on Thursday.

The food safety team seized and discarded 10,080 litres of hazardous oil which was extracted from animal fat and waste. The oil was intended for illegal use and was being processed without meeting any legal requirements.

DG PFA Asim Javaid said the team caught the culprits red handed while preparing oil using animal fat and waste material. He added that no valid license or record was presented by the unit, and the mandatory methanol dye was also not added to distinguish it for non-edible industrial use such as bio-diesel or soap manufacturing.

He said that rendering animal fat into edible oil is a serious food crime and the PFA will ensure such unlawful activities are eliminated from the root. He also said that food businesses involved in manufacturing or supplying unsafe food products will face strict legal action. All food production facilities are being regularly monitored as part of PFA’s ongoing efforts to ensure public health and safety.

DG Asim Javaid further stated that in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab eliminating food fraud and ensuring the availability of safe and healthy food remains the top priority of the Authority.

