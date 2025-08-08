BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-08

Care Connect Project inaugurated: Patient care top priority of Punjab govt: minister

Muhammad Saleem Published August 8, 2025 Updated August 8, 2025 08:12am

LAHORE: Inaugurating the “Care Connect Project” here at Allama Iqbal Medical College, provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, they are trying to create facilities for patients in hospitals and patient care in hospitals is our top priority.

Former Health Minister Prof Javed Akram, Prof Mahmood Shaukat, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Tayyaba Waseem, MS Jinnah Hospital Dr Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, Prof Ashraf Zia, Prof Khalid Mahmood, Prof Shahid Sarwar and a large number of students attended the event.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said, “A person who works with character and honesty achieves success at every step.”

He appreciated the efforts of Principal Professor Tayyaba Waseem for bringing an undergraduate programme for the convenience of patients.

Former Health Minister Professor Javed Akram, while addressing the participants of the ceremony, said that working people are never afraid of difficulties. There is no substitute for the prayers of patients in hospitals. Allama Iqbal Medical College has launched a very good project of Care Connect, he added.

Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Tayyaba Waseem, while addressing the participants of the ceremony, said that a doctor's good attitude alone cures half of the patient's illness. The Care Connect project has been launched to ensure the best treatment for patients, he added.

