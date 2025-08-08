Ogra holds awareness seminar on lube oil sector

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) conducted a seminar in Karachi on lube oil sector in Pakistan to enhance awareness regarding blending/reclamation process, base oil, HSE and waste disposal with a vision to build relationship with Pakistan lubricant manufacturing sector and to share latest techniques.

The event was graced with participation of Ogra members who delivered their thoughts with audience and some industry experts were also invited to deliver their presentations. The audience included Ogra licensees for lube, blending, reclamation, grease/transformer oil plants.

Masroor Khan, Chairman Ogra participated through a Zoom link and highlighted the importance of innovation in industry and informed that the Ogra is focusing on safety and digitisation of the sector.

Zainul Abideen Qureshi, Member (oil) appreciated the initiative of Ogra team and welcomed all the participants and said that the seminar is based on awareness about regulatory regime regarding the lube oil sector and encouraged the stakeholders to bring productivity and efficiency with innovation in the sector.

The industry sector experts included Shahbaz Ali, DGM (Operations), National Refinery Limited, Kunwar Mujeeb Ahmad, “Lubricant Expert”, Syed Ehsan Shahrukh, Manager Industrial Sites, Safety and Hygiene, Parco Gunvor Limited (Formerly Total Parco Pakistan Limited), Muhammad Sajid, General Manager (Karachi-Operations), Hydrocarbon Development of Pakistan and Dr Mohsina Zubair Director (Lab/NEQS), Pakistan Environment Protection Authority (Pak-EPA) who delivered their presentations on different topics.

The topics included the brief overview of conventional blending methods and modern blending technologies with current reclamation systems and Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) in lube blending plants with role of Hydrocarbon Institute of Pakistan (HDIP).

