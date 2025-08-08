BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-08

LHC directs office to fix PTI’s petition

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court directed the office to fix the petition of a PTI leader Akmal Bar seeking recovery of...
Recorder Report Published August 8, 2025 Updated August 8, 2025 08:13am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court directed the office to fix the petition of a PTI leader Akmal Bari seeking recovery of around 250 PTI workers.

Earlier, the court heard the petition as objection case. A law officer objected and contended that the petitioner has not provided the details of the detainees. He said the petition is not maintainable and asked the court to dismiss the same.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that the police arrested his brother and other PTI workers and did not provide their details. The court after hearing both the sides directed the office to fix the petition for hearing.

LHC PTI PTI workers

