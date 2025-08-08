KPRA advises wedding halls to pay taxes, file ST returns

PESHAWAR: A team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) headed by Assistant Collector Hizbullah Khan held a meeting with the Wedding Hall Association of Haripur at Sub-Office on Thursday.

During the meeting, the KPRA team discussed matters related to Sales Tax on Services. During the session, the Assistant Collector advised all wedding hall owners to ensure the timely payment of tax and accurate submission of their monthly sales tax returns in accordance with the law.

Participants were briefed on the recent amendments to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sales Tax on Services Act 2022, which provides wedding hall businesses the option to either adopt a fixed tax rate or choose a category-based tax structure.

The stakeholders welcomed the initiative and expressed their full commitment to complying with the Sales Tax on Services regulations.

Assistant Collector Hizbullah Khan assured the participants that the KPRA Sub-office in Haripur would continue to extend full support and guidance to facilitate compliance.

He also appreciated the wedding hall owners for their contributions to provincial revenue and reiterated the Authority’s resolve to assist taxpayers in every possible manner under the law.

