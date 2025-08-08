BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.09%)
DGKC 182.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
GCIL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
HUBC 164.53 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.24%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.09%)
NBP 138.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.67%)
PAEL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
POWER 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
PPL 189.74 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (5.22%)
PREMA 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PRL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.2%)
PTC 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.76%)
SNGP 122.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.84%)
SSGC 43.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TREET 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,880 Increased By 23.5 (0.16%)
BR30 42,611 Increased By 267.7 (0.63%)
KSE100 145,647 Increased By 558.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 44,758 Increased By 45.5 (0.1%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-08

KPRA advises wedding halls to pay taxes, file ST returns

Recorder Report Published August 8, 2025 Updated August 8, 2025 08:02am

PESHAWAR: A team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) headed by Assistant Collector Hizbullah Khan held a meeting with the Wedding Hall Association of Haripur at Sub-Office on Thursday.

During the meeting, the KPRA team discussed matters related to Sales Tax on Services. During the session, the Assistant Collector advised all wedding hall owners to ensure the timely payment of tax and accurate submission of their monthly sales tax returns in accordance with the law.

Participants were briefed on the recent amendments to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sales Tax on Services Act 2022, which provides wedding hall businesses the option to either adopt a fixed tax rate or choose a category-based tax structure.

The stakeholders welcomed the initiative and expressed their full commitment to complying with the Sales Tax on Services regulations.

Assistant Collector Hizbullah Khan assured the participants that the KPRA Sub-office in Haripur would continue to extend full support and guidance to facilitate compliance.

He also appreciated the wedding hall owners for their contributions to provincial revenue and reiterated the Authority’s resolve to assist taxpayers in every possible manner under the law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes Sales Tax KPRA sales tax returns wedding halls

Comments

200 characters

KPRA advises wedding halls to pay taxes, file ST returns

Trade agreement with US: Pakistan govt says secured lowest tariff rate in South Asia

IT, IT-enabled services to face 4pc WHT

Oil set for steepest weekly losses since June as tariffs cloud demand outlook

Recoveries tied to £190m case: NAB conducts auction for 6 Bahria Town properties

FBR aligns banking income with taxable income

24 SOEs to be privatised in 3 phases: minister

Early disposal of govt debt securities: FBR to levy 20% capital gains tax

NA passes ‘Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025’

June FCA: Nepra approves Re0.78/kWh negative adjustment

CCP report: Fertilizer sector cites multiple flaws

Read more stories